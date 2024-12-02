Aston Villa sent scouts to watch a 19-year-old midfielder in action last week, according to a recent report. The Villans' poor run of form continued over the weekend, as they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea, making it eight games in all competitions without a win. Three defeats in their last four Premier League games have seen Unai Emery’s side fall down the table, and given their expectations, it could mean they are in for a busy January.

Aston Villa transfer news

Emery will be keen to stop this poor run of form as soon as possible, but with the January transfer window on the horizon, he will have his eye on one or two additions to freshen up his team. One player Villa may now be interested in signing is Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

The left-back has been an impressive performer for the Cherries and could now be open to a move away from the club, as they value the defender at £40 million. Kerkez is not short of interest, as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Villa are all interested in securing his services. As well as looking at Kerkez, Villa have also made an enquiry over the signing of Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven.

The USA international has made a fantastic start to this season, and already there have been several enquiries made over a possible winter transfer. The transfer news doesn’t stop there for Villa, as club scouts have been in place to watch a young midfielder in the last week.

Villa scouts watch 19 y/o being tracked by nearly 30 clubs

According to journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by Inside Futbol, Aston Villa sent scouts to watch Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana in action. The 19-year-old has been at Reims for his entire career, playing for their under-17s, under-19s and B team before moving into the first team in July 2023.

Atangana played 15 times for the French side last season in Ligue 1, following seven appearances in the league during the 2022/23 campaign. Despite the midfielder not scoring for Reims or registering an assist, he has been catching the eye of teams across Europe with his performances.

The report states that Villa had scouts in place last week to watch Atangana, but they were not the only English club tracking the young player, as Tottenham, Brentford, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United also had scouts in attendance at the game.

Valentin Atangana's Reims 2024/25 Ligue 1 stats Apps 13 Minutes per game 85 Shots per game 0.8 Touches 48.8 Key passes per game 0.4 Accurate passes per game 31.9 (90%) Interceptions per game 1.2 Tackles per game 1.9

They were joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, who also had representatives present, as no fewer than 26 teams have been tracking the teenager.

Atangana is under contract at the French side until 2027, meaning as 2025 closes in, some of these teams could look to test Reims’ resolve. Signing Atangana would add another midfielder option to Emery’s team, and his youthful, energetic style could be ideal for the Premier League side as they try to get back on top.