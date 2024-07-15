Aston Villa already have a plan in place to axe one first team player when they sign Jaden Philogene this summer, it has emerged.

Villa closing in on Hull City man

It seemed as though Jaden Philogene was Ipswich Town bound earlier in the transfer window, and then Everton joined the fray, but it is Aston Villa who have swooped at the 11th hour to bring the winger back to Villa Park this summer.

The newly-promoted side had agreed terms with the winger, and were set to sign him alongside Tigers teammate Jacob Greaves in a double deal. However, Unai Emery's side have struck. That comes as Villa have reportedly used their first-refusal clause to match Ipswich and re-sign Philogene one year on from his departure from Villa Park.

It is another massive statement of intent from Villa, with the club having been the busiest of any Premier League side this summer to date.

They have already announced the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, as well as Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea. Ross Barkley has also joined from Luton Town, and they are in the final stages of a deal to sign Amadou Onana in a £50m move from Everton.

But sacrifices are having to be made to allow so many incomings, and Douglas Luiz was sold to Juventus in one such instance. Now, there could be another.

Forward on the move again

That comes in the shape of talented youngster Cameron Archer, who could once again leave Villa this summer. The striker joined Sheffield United 12 months ago in a deal worth £18m, but Aston Villa retained a buyback clause and it was activated this summer, with Archer returning to the Midlands for £14m.

He showed promise during his time with the Blades, but ended the season with just four goals.

Danny Murphy was quick to shower Archer with praise after he found the net for Sheffield United in their first win of the season against Wolves in 2023-24, labelling him a 'special talent' before adding: "Cameron Archer, a real talent, he arrows this one home and what a goal for the young lad.

"I saw him in the Everton game when he scored a good goal and played well that game, he's got some talent. It will do him the world of good."

Archer's season with Sheffield United Appearances 30 Starts 21 Goals 4 Assists 1

Now, Football Insider claim that Villa "plan to sell" Archer once more this summer, and will move to do so following the arrival of Philogene at Villa Park.

He still has three years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal with the Villans, but Emery's side would prefer the money to continue strengthening their ranks and "will look to secure a fee for his signature before the transfer window closes", with Archer's academy status meaning that any sale would be a massive boost to their financial fair play situation.

They value him at £15m, and are keen for him to leave permanently rather than "entertain another loan".