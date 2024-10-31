Aston Villa are among the Premier League teams interested in signing a £150,000-a-year La Liga ace, according to a recent report. The Midlands side were very busy during the summer, as Unai Emery put together a squad capable of competing both domestically and in Europe, but they already have their eye on fresh additions for the New Year.

Aston Villa transfer news

The January transfer window is still a bit away, but NSWE, Monchi and his recruitment team at Villa look to be getting their plans in place for what could be a busy January. It has been revealed that Monchi has sent scouts from Villa to watch young French defender Nathan Zeze, as they look to make a move in 2025.

But while they look at potentially strengthening their backline, Villa are also interested in signing Alex Baena. The Villarreal winger is known to Emery already, as the pair worked together at the Spanish side, and he could now be pushing Villa to bring him to England. However, it isn’t considered an easy deal to complete, as they face competition from Newcastle United, and Villarreal will not let him leave on the cheap, as he’s got a £50 million release clause.

The Villans are also leading the race to sign Boca Juniors’ Kevin Zenon, as his performances in Argentina have impressed the Midlands side, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle. But the transfer stories don’t stop there for Villa and Emery, as they are also pushing to sign another player from Spain, this time a 21-year-old.

Aston Villa set to bid hard for £150k-a-year ace in January

According to reports from Spain relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are interested in signing Getafe’s Christantus Uche. The attacking midfielder joined the La Liga side in July, and his performances have already caught the eye of Newcastle and AFC Bournemouth, as well as Villa.

Uche, who earns €180,000 a year, which is roughly £150,000, started his career at Campos FA in Nigeria, but in 2022 he was picked up by Moralo B. The 21-year-old stayed with them until July 2023, when he joined AD Ceuta, playing 36 times for them in all competitions.

The report states that Villa, as well as Newcastle and Bournemouth, are all in “pole position” to sign the midfielder, who has been deployed as a striker at times this season. Uche is under contract at Getafe until the summer of 2028, and they have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Christantus Uche's Getafe stats Apps 11 Goals 1 Assists 0

But despite him having four years left on his contract, his time at the La Liga side seems to be coming to an end, given the interest from the Premier League. It adds that Villa and these other English teams will be “bidding hard” for Uche in January, as they all look to strengthen their team in the winter transfer window.