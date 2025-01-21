Following the sale of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town, Aston Villa are now set to lose another player following reports that one European club have reached an agreement to secure his signature this month.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League, welcoming Donyell Malen after selling Philogene and reportedly working on deals to sign the likes of Loic Bade and Andres Garcia. The latter has now officially arrived and was announced as a new Villa player on Tuesday morning.

Currently sat four points adrift of the top four, they're reinforcements that Aston Villa could look back on as key too, as Unai Emery seeks an improved second-half to what has been a campaign full of inconsistency so far. The Spaniard will be well aware of the quality in his side and just how important it is to cause another shock in the race to finish inside the top four, which their recent comeback draw against Arsenal certainly aided.

Away from the action and potential incomings, however, those in the Midlands look set to bid farewell to another player after Philogene this month. According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are now set to lose Diego Carlos after Fenerbahce struck a deal worth €10m (£8.4m) this month.

Already on his way to Turkey to complete his departure, the £100,000-a-week defender leaves Aston Villa after just under two years in a spell full of injury disruption to perhaps form a case of what might have been after his £26m transfer, meaning Villa are making a loss.

"Solid" Carlos needed departure

Amid Aston Villa's pursuit of Bade, Carlos always looked destined for the exit door and the chance to work under Jose Mourinho is certainly not one that he should turn down. In truth, an ACL injury on his very first Villa Park start set the tone of what was to come for Carlos, who was forced to watch on as Emery arrived and evolved Steven Gerrard's side beyond the Brazilian.

That doesn't mean that he didn't have moments to savour, however, and can look back on praise from the likes of Mat Kendrick as a positive to take away from the Premier League. Reach's Head of Sport described the defender's work as "solid" in 2023 and stated that he looked "very physically imposing".

Selling before they buy this month, Aston Villa should see their new strategy as a much-improved step forward. The last thing that those in the Midlands will want to face are any profit and sustainability charges in the near future, having already been forced to act precariously last summer to avoid any trouble. And showing the likes of Philogene and Carlos the door could ensure that they steer clear far more comfortably this time.