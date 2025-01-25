An intriguing January transfer update has come out of Aston Villa in the last 24 hours, following NSWE's talks to seal another winter window signing before deadline day on February 3rd.

Unai Emery hints at more January signings for Aston Villa

Donyell Malen has already arrived at Villa Park in a £21 million deal from Borussia Dortmund, alongside right-back Andres Garcia from Spanish Segunda Division side Levante, but more incomings are entirely possible this month.

Diego Carlos has departed for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache, leaving Emery short of a centre-back, and the Villa boss has stated in his latest press conference that they're still very much open to doing business.

"We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving," said Emery on January transfers.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham United (home) Tomorrow Wolves (away) February 1 Ipswich Town (home) February 15 Chelsea (home) February 22 Crystal Palace (away) February 25

"Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and of course we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos.”

As Emery confirms that Villa are in the market to sign a replacement for Carlos, links understandably still surround a potential move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

NSWE have been tipped to move for the Frenchman, who won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, throughout this transfer window - but the potential deal is far from plain sailing.

Villa have even threatened to walk away in talks for Bade, according to some reports, while others suggest that Emery's side rejected a bid from Sevilla for highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder Lamare Bogarde during discussions (Pete O'Rourke).

Bade, who stands out as a mainstay in Sevilla's starting eleven, would be an ideal replacement for Carlos - given he currently ranks among their top six players in La Liga according to WhoScored - averaging a solid 4.1 clearances per 90 and their joint-second highest rate of tackles on average.

Members of the media have also called the 6 foot 3 defender a "quality" centre-back, highlighting why Emery and co are targeting him to reinforce Villa's backline.

Now, as per journalist Pete O'Rourke, Villa are not giving up in their attempts to land his signature.

Aston Villa poised to make new bid for Loic Bade

Writing for Football Insider, the reporter claims that Villa are set to submit a fresh bid for Bade, after getting the green-light from Emery to carry on pursuing a deal for the former Ligue 1 star.

They're expected to go back in with another proposal after seeing their first offer rejected, writes O'Rourke, with Sevilla open to selling given their precarious financial situation.

Following these January talks for the 24-year-old, other reports state that Bade could cost around £25 million, but Villa won't want to pay over the odds, considering just how careful they're being with PSR right now as well.