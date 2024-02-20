Aston Villa's search for Champions League football was handed another boost this weekend, as they defeated Fulham 2-1 on the road.

Ollie Watkins was on hand to increase his goal tally to 13 for the season, as he netted a match-winning brace.

However, what will slightly concern Unai Emery is his team's lack of depth in midfield and at the back, with injuries to Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos, and Ezri Konsa all causing issues.

The Spaniard needs versatile players in his team that can cover multiple roles, and Villa did once have a player that the boss would have loved to have in his squad today.

Marc Albrighton's time at Villa

Marc Albrighton progressed through the ranks of the Villa academy to finally make his debut for the club in 2009 against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Cup.

The versatile star failed to nail down a spot in the Villa starting XI over his time at the club, and his Villans career will not be remembered at all by the younger generations in the fanbase.

The former number 12 started to feature more frequently in the 2013/14 Premier League campaign, where he played 19 with a record of four assists over the season.

However, in the summer of 2015, then manager Paul Lambert decided that Albrighton was surplus to requirements, with Villa ultimately releasing the midfielder. The England international ended his time at Villa Park with 102 matches played, nine goals, and 19 assists.

Albrighton's career after leaving Villa

Leicester City were the club to snap up Albrighton on a free transfer that summer, and in the following season, he instantly made a huge impact, particularly towards the end of the season, where he picked up two goals and assists apiece in the Foxes last six games to help avoid relegation.

However, the heights that Albrighton and Leicester went on to achieve is one of the most incredible stories in Premier League history. Despite finishing 14th the season before, Claudio Ranieri's side won the Premier League in the 2015/16 season by ten points. Jamie Vardy and Riyhad Mahrez were the stars of the show, but Albrighton was an unsung hero, playing every game.

Albrighton's 15/16 Leicester Stats Stats Albrighton Squad Rank Assists 7 3rd Big chances created 11 2nd Key passes (Per game) 1.7 2nd Successful dribbles (Per game) 1.3 3rd Tackles (Per game) 1.7 5th Stats via Sofascore

The 34-year-old also became the club's first Champions League goalscorer ever in the following season, and he has been a "perfect" player over the years, according to former manager Claude Puel, who said:

"He is the perfect teammate and the perfect player to have at the Club. He loves the Club and he loves his teammates. His quality is very important to me - and his fighting spirit. He’s a fantastic player for Leicester City."

Albrighton is now a club legend at the Foxes, having played 311 games for the club and counting, with Champions League experience and a Premier League title on his record. The move to the Foxes was a blessing, but he would have definitely been an excellent servant for Villa over the last nine years.