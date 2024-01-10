Aston Villa have yet to make a signing during the current January transfer window, yet they have recently been linked with a striker who is shining in La Liga…

Aston Villa transfer news – Artem Dovbyk

According to reports in Spain last month, the Midlands outfit have shown interest in Ukrainian hitman Artem Dovbyk ahead of making a potential swoop this month.

Dovbyk has hit the ground running for surprise package Girona this term, as they are currently level on points with heavyweights Real Madrid at the top of the league table.

Any move could potentially cost Villa around £39m, which, considering how lethal he has been, could turn into a shrewd investment.

Unai Emery will be desperate to find a clinical partner for Ollie Watkins and in Dovbyk, he could secure exactly that.

Artem Dovbyk’s could be perfect for Ollie Watkins

The Englishman has been in sublime form this term, scoring 14 times along with chipping in with ten assists, and this has been key to Villa residing at the heady heights of second in the Premier League table.

Emery has struggled to partner him with anyone who is as clinical as Watkins, however, as Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby have taken turns this season without ever being as lethal in front of goal as the former Brentford striker.

Dovbyk, however, could be the perfect fit. This season for Girona, the 26-year-old has found the back of the net 11 times across just 18 La Liga matches, while registering six assists, and it appears he shares the same selfless trait as Watkins.

This could potentially lead to a wonderful partnership and the Ukrainian has even been dubbed as “sensational” by his manager, Michel, and this could certainly tempt Emery into making a move.

Dovbyk is even similar to Premier League sensation Erling Haaland, with the two comparable via FBref’s player comparison tool.

Indeed, over the previous 365 days, the Norwegian goal machine is current the first most comparable striker to that of the Girona forward and considering how easily Haaland settled into English football – netting 50 league goals in just 50 league matches thus far – a move for the former FC Midtjylland striker is a must this month.

This season, the duo have registered similar statistics with regard to goal contributions (16 vs 18), shots on target per 90 (3.42 vs 3.76), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.2 vs 1.88) and touches in the attacking penalty area (91 vs 84).

According to WhoScored, both Dovbyk and Haaland excel at finishing and key passes while they both have similar play styles by playing short passes often, and it is clear that if the Girona gem can hit the ground running in the Premier League, he could develop into Haaland 2.0 without a shadow of a doubt.

Emery has the chance to end Villa’s 28-year trophy drought this season, but he urgently requires some more firepower up top.

Signing Dovbyk may not be the marquee name that most supporters expect, yet his statistics this season speak for themselves, and he could forge a wonderful duo alongside Watkins.