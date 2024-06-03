Aston Villa have not started their transfer business yet, but it is clear Unai Emery is aiming to bolster his squad significantly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, which will feature Champions League football.

As a result, he's been looking at bringing in some potentially exciting names to Villa Park, with one out-favour star at a top-four club now linked with a move to the Midlands.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to talkSPORT, Villa are showing an interest in Arsenal gem Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the summer transfer window.

They aren’t the only club interested, however, as Fulham and Serie A side Napoli are also eyeing up a swoop for the attacking midfielder.

Emery may have to move a player or two on this summer in order to spend money on the likes of Smtih Rowe however, which means a deal hinges on external factors.

In October 2023, the Gunners placed a £60m valuation on the Englishman, yet with two years left on his contract, might Emery chance his luck with a lower offer than this?

The club have enjoyed plenty of success signing players from other Premier League clubs throughout the years and Smith Rowe could be the latest in a line of wonderful signings, following in the footsteps of Douglas Luiz.

What Emile Smith Rowe could bring to Aston Villa

Luiz moved to the Midlands from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and has since made over 200 competitive appearances for the club while attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, placing a staggering £85m price tag on his head.

He has gone from strength to strength, particularly last season when the Brazilian scored ten and assisted ten in all competitions.

It clearly shows that recruiting players who don’t appear to have much of a future at bigger Premier League clubs is the way forward and Smith Rowe could perhaps be the next Luiz for Emery this summer.

Since making his debut during the 2018/19 season, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 115 appearances for the Gunners, yet recent years have seen his progress stall.

After ten goals and two assists during the 2021/22 league campaign, Smith Rowe missed 21 matches during the following campaign due to groin surgery and this has stalled his progress.

Indeed, the youngster has played only 33 times since the start of the 2022/23 season, slipping down the pecking order due to the form of others in the squad.

Emile Smith Rowe's Arsenal statistics Season Games Goals 2023/24 19 0 2022/23 15 0 2021/22 37 11 2020/21 37 7 2019/20 6 0 2018/19 6 2 Via Transfermarkt

Perhaps a fresh start could reignite his career? At Villa, he could slot into the starting XI fairly easily. Hailed as a “difference maker” by former Arsenal cult hero Mesut Özil, it is clear the Englishman has the talent, but he now needs a place in which to display it on a regular basis.

Despite making only 13 league appearances during 2023/24, the attacking midfielder succeeded with 50% of his dribble attempts, while also making 0.3 key passes, grabbing one assist and averaging 1.2 shots per game. Of course, these may not be the finest statistics in the world, but considering he averaged just 28 minutes per match, his dribbling and shots per match certainly aren't too bad.

Emery gave him his debut at the Emirates six years ago, so he knows exactly how Smith Rowe works, notably praising him after one performance in Europe.

"He is taking confidence, he is taking responsibility and also I think his performance in 90 minutes is very good," stated the Spaniard. "He is a good example for the other young players. We think they can help us but they need the confidence of playing matches, not only working with us in the training sessions."

This prior relationship could perhaps give Villa a major advantage in their chase for the 23-year-old, that’s for sure.