Aston Villa have been warned that they could cause a revolt at Wolves if they are able to pull off one signing this summer.

After what has proved a disastrous week in Europe for English sides, it is almost certain that one of Tottenham and Aston Villa will miss out on Champions League football next season.

It had widely been assumed that the Premier League would receive an extra Champions League spot for the new format, but after Real Madrid and Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League semi-finals ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, that spot could now go elsewhere.

It means that Unai Emery's side need a strong end to the season to ensure that they, and not Tottenham, occupy the final Champions League spot come the end of the campaign. Off the pitch though, rumours of summer business are already well in motion.

Aston Villa in hunt for Wolves star

One of the players that Aston Villa have been linked with in recent weeks is Wolves defender Max Kilman, who has impressed once more this season under Gary O'Neil.

The centre-back has made 32 appearances so far this season, scoring twice and helping Wolves into midtable, attracting interest from Aston Villa in the process.

He has previously been dubbed a future England international by Football presenter Jacqui Oatley, who dubbed the Wolves man "pure class" on X.

Kilman is also on the wishlist of Manchester United, and Wolves have previously turned down a £30m bid from Napoli for his services, but financial fair play could see him sold this summer in order to balance the books, according to reports. But that cannot be to Villa.

Sky Sports pundit Dan Bardell has warned that Wolves fans would "lose their minds" should Kilman make the midlands switch to Villa Park, but fortunately for the Molinuex faithful he also admitted that a move felt unlikely this summer.

"Wolves, for the Financial Fair Play problems that they have, if they sold their captain to Villa, Wolves fans would absolutely lose their minds and I don’t see that position being a priority at the moment. When Tyrone Mings is back, they’re going to be well-stocked at centre-back back so I don’t see that one happening," he explained to Aston Villa News.

“Kilman is an interesting player. If Wolves need to shift players he would be a player that would go for high value but I don’t really see him being at Villa, that’s not a move that I envisage happening.“

Aston Villa's defensive options Player Contract until Diego Carlos 2026 Pau Torres 2028 Tyrone Mings 2026 Ezri Konsa 2028 Clement Lenglet (loan) 2024 Calum Chambers 2025

Villa are also teetering on the edge when it comes to financial fair play, and England's aforementioned failure to land a fifth Champions League spot means that they could find themselves outside of the competition that they spent so long expecting to be in this season.

That fate will need to be settled before they can even contemplate any summer activity. With a wealth of centre-backs already on the books and left-footed option Tyrone Mings set to return from injury next season, a move for Kilman may not be needed.