Aston Villa have made contact to enquire about a summer deal to bring Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is primarily a defensive midfielder who has plied his trade at the Artemio Franchi Stadium since arriving from Hellas Verona back in 2020, and despite being sent straight back out on loan to his former club after joining, he’s gone on to become a regular feature of Vincenzo Italiano’s outfit, making 107 senior appearances to date.

However, the 26-year-old’s contract with the Serie A side is set to expire in less than a year so the ongoing transfer window will be their final opportunity to cash in and demand a decent fee for their prized asset, and should he depart, he won’t be short of potential suitors in the top-flight.

In England, Manchester United are the club to have been the most heavily linked with a swoop for the Morocco international, whilst Liverpool have also been sounded out as a potential suitor, though if the following update is to be believed, Unai Emery is one of the latest new managers to be chasing his signature.

Are Aston Villa signing Sofyan Amrabat?

According to Viola News (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have "tested the ground" and initiated for Amrabat. It's unknown whether the contact was made with the player's personal camp, his current club or both, but it does seem as if there has been approach from the Midlands.

The Midlands outfit hold an "interest" in the talisman and it's stated that the "Premier League solution remains alive", with United and Tottenham Hotspur name-checked as admirers in the report. Fiorentina are demanding €30m (£25m) in order to sanction his sale, but as of yet, none of the trio have submitted an official opening offer.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Aston Villa will know that Amrabat is much stronger in the natural defensive midfield aspect of his game having registered just one assist across all competitions last season, but having been dubbed a “monster” in the centre of the park by reporter Carlo Garganese, he has all the qualities to excel under the guidance of Emery.

The World Cup participant averaged 1.3 tackles per league game during the previous campaign so loves to get stuck in and win back possession for his team, something which he is calm and composed in doing having recorded an 89.8% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular features managed in the Midlands.

The Huizen native would also provide the Spaniard with wonderful versatility having operated in an outstanding eight various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even in defence at centre-back, left-back and right-back, so he would be a fantastic option for the boss to have in the building.

Furthermore, Amrabat shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as both Ezri Konsa and Bertrand Traore, so NSWE and Monchi could be handed a small advantage should they decide to seriously pursue a deal considering the existing connection that his representative already has to the club.