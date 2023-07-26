Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as the Villans join the queue of Premier League clubs eyeing the 26-year-old.

Unai Emery has enjoyed a successful summer so far, with a swoop for the Moroccan having the potential to be another marquee deal in addition to the arrivals of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Could Aston Villa sign Sofyan Amrabat?

As reported by news in Italy, Villa have joined the race to sign the midfielder, who is wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham.

Speaking yesterday to the media, relayed by UtdPlug on Twitter, the player’s representative Mahmoud El Boustati confirmed the interest surrounding Amrabat:

“There are quite a few clubs interested in Sofyan. Now it’s a matter of making the right choice.”

Valued at €30m (£26m) by the Serie A side, the club that seals the deal for the Moroccan could complete a steal for a player that is highly rated in Europe.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Playing a pivotal part in Morocco’s World Cup heroics, the midfielder earned the praise of former Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique following his side’s defeat to the Moroccans.

The newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain coach labelled the 26-year-old as “extraordinary” for his performances on the big stage, making the surrounding noise this summer unsurprising.

For Villa, the interest in Amrabat comes at an interesting time, when speculation rises regarding the future of defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to north London, with both Spurs and Arsenal said to be eyeing the Villa ace.

A swoop for Amrabat could be a strong move for Emery, particularly with the rumours surrounding his star man this summer.

In the Fiorentina gem, the Spaniard could obtain a player of a similar calibre to the 25-year-old, lauded for his defensive contributions and energy in the engine room.

Hailed as a “monster” and “the best central midfielder” at the World Cup by journalist Carlo Garganese, the 26-year-old could be the perfect successor to Luiz should he depart, or alternatively the ideal figure to challenge the Brazilian should he stay.

While Amrabat’s performances at the World Cup were emphatic, the midfielder displayed his levels of consistency in Serie A, averaging 1.76 tackles per 90 for Fiorentina, as per FBref.

Despite making a higher average of tackles with 2.24 per 90 in the Premier League last term, Luiz fell short of the other areas in the Moroccan's game that make him so highly regarded in Europe.

As per FBref, the dominating midfielder averaged a pass completion rate of 88.8%, as well as making a monstrous 7.93 progressive passes per 90, highlighting the danger he can cause in the middle of the park.

For context, Luiz averaged just 4.45 progressive passes per 90 for Villa last season, suggesting just how strong the attributes of Amrabat are, and the talent that Emery could integrate into his ambitious side at Villa Park.

Whether the Moroccan would be deployed alongside Luiz or in place of him, the Fiorentina gem could be a dazzling acquisition for the Spaniard to chase this summer.