Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as Unai Emery looks to challenge for the Moroccan’s signature.

The Spaniard has already added Youri Tielemans in the bid to bolster his midfield this summer, however, plenty of time remains to make more moves in the market with Monchi.

Could Aston Villa sign Sofyan Amrabat?

As reported in Italy (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa have joined Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Amrabat.

While the three Premier League sides have interest in the 26-year-old, the report claims that no move has been made yet by either party.

Contracted to La Viola until 2024, the Serie A outfit are claimed to require a fee around the region of €30m (£26m) for his services.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Following the thrilling 2022 World Cup, interest in the midfielder comes as little surprise, as he played an integral part in Morocco’s fourth-place finish.

Having been lauded as a “machine” during the tournament by journalist Jordan Cronin, the middle-of-the-park general earned significant praise for his combative and controlling presence in his country’s engine room.

Such a level of performance is not unfamiliar in Italy, with the 26-year-old powerhouse being an important figure domestically for Fiorentina, making him a strong acquisition for Monchi and Emery to target.

Also described as an “interesting” talent by scout Jacek Kulig, Amrabat is as strong defensively as he is in his progressive output, providing typical attributes of a box-to-box player in the heart of the pitch.

For Villa, capturing the Serie A star could elevate proceedings in the engine room, with him suggesting that he has the potential to be the perfect partner for Boubacar Kamara.

Signed from Marseille last summer, the Frenchman has shown glimpses of his quality at Villa Park between absences due to injury in his debut Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old, like Amrabat, enjoys the defensive duties in midfield, as well as possessing strengths in distribution, as supported by his numbers for Villa in the league last term.

As per FBref, Kamara ranked in the top 10% of midfielders in the Premier League in terms of blocks, averaging an impressive 1.92 per 90 to showcase his innate reading of the game and the protection he can offer.

Similarly, the Fiorentina machine also recorded strengths in such area, averaging 1.04 blocks per 90 in Serie A, as well as making 1.76 tackles per 90 in the 2022/23 campaign.

By integrating the Moroccan star alongside the former Ligue 1 gem, Emery could locate the ideal pivot in midfield, in two players that are strong passers as well as competent defenders.

As per FBref, Amrabat maintained an average pass completion rate of 88.8% last term, making a mammoth 7.93 progressive passes on average in Serie A per 90, suggesting that he could be the outlet with Kamara acting as the anchor.

The Frenchman averaged an impressive 2.94 tackles per 90, indicating his claim to be a dominant partner for the 26-year-old, who could be given a licence to roam with his presence.

Monchi could land the ultimate coup in obtaining the midfielder, who is an in-demand player this summer with significant interest from England.