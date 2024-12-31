Aston Villa waved goodbye to an excellent 2024 by picking up a 2-2 draw versus Brighton and Hove Albion, which would have been a welcome point to collect back on home soil after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United on the road.

It could well have been all three points if it wasn't for Tariq Lamptey's late intervention for the away side, but Unai Emery's hosts had to make do with just that single point being added next to their Premier League ranking at full-time.

There were a number of players who struggled for the Villans across the full 90 minutes, away from some excellent performers who managed to stop the rot after a humbling defeat at St James' Park.

Aston Villa's best & worst performers vs Brighton

Although Pau Torres only lasted 20 minutes before having to hobble off the pitch with an injury, he was arguably at fault for Brighton's opener on the night, after a long ball forward from the Seagulls caught the Villa centre-back napping.

Ezri Konsa also didn't do enough to thwart the Brighton man running forward before Simon Adingra then curled an effort past Emiliano Martinez for 1-0.

Thankfully for the ropey Villa defence, the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins shone in the contest to give the hosts a slender 2-1 lead, before Lamptey's dramatic late equaliser was then smashed home.

Amazingly, Watkins would fluff his lines late on from a corner, as his effort right at the death ended up being blazed wildly over, despite his goal on the night being calmly converted from the penalty spot.

Alongside Watkins and Rogers, he would definitely have been pleased by the showing he got from one of their teammates who hasn't always been given regular Premier League opportunities this campaign.

Your changes have been saved Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

Leon Bailey's performance in numbers

Having set the top-flight alight last season with a stunning ten goals and nine assists, Leon Bailey has struggled to kick back into this same top form of late.

Indeed, the Jamaican attacker has zero strikes next to his name so far in 2023/24 and only two assists, but he was seriously trying on Monday night to recapture his mojo with a high-octane display.

Bailey vs Brighton Stat Bailey Minutes played 77 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 56 Accurate passes 22/25 (88%) Key passes 3 Shots on goal 7 Successful dribbles 9/10 Total duels won 13/16 Stats by Sofascore

Bailey was constantly on the front foot for the Villans across his 77 minutes on the pitch, with a ludicrous nine successful dribbles tallied up down the right wing, alongside also winning a whopping 13 duels as a nippy livewire.

There would have been some audible groans at his inability to finish off chances on the night, considering he saw six of his efforts on the night amazingly blocked, but Villa stood by Rogers earlier in the season when he was arguably wasteful and are now more than reaping their rewards.

Birmingham Live journalist John Townley praised Bailey's energetic display after the game, with the Villa number 31 having 'tried his best' to get into 'dangerous' positions all night which saw a high 8/10 rating come his way.

With Jacob Ramsey now back in contention for more starts after an injury setback, Emery has plenty of options to call upon down the right flank, with Bailey also back on track in a Villa shirt and ready to start more games after a disappointing season to date could have seen his future questioned in January.

Now, he looks to have breathed life back into his stay in the West Midlands, as his side attempt to make 2025 another fantastic year despite some bumpy recent results.