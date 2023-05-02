Aston Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League and vying for a place in Europe next season with four games left to play this month.

Unai Emery has his side competing at the top end of the table and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been a key cog in the team's resurgence.

The World Cup winner has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02, the second-highest in the squad, and has proven his worth to the Villans with his consistently excellent performances between the sticks.

Whilst not a major issue, Villa have encountered issues when they have been forced to play their second choice, Robin Olsen, when Martinez has been unavailable.

The Swede has averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.53 across four Premier League appearances, conceding 1.8 more goals than the post-shot xG expects the average goalkeeper to ship, and recorded an abysmal score of 5.8 in the EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United.

However, Villa may not have needed to bring in Olsen had they kept faith in one of their former youth prospects who is now thriving at senior level in the Championship; Viktor Johansson.

Who is Viktor Johansson?

The 6 foot 1 talent is a 24-year-old goalkeeper who currently plays in the second tier of English football for Rotherham United and was at Villa Park between 2014 and 2018.

He arrived at U18 level in 2014 and went on to play for the club's U21s before departing in the summer of 2018, when Steve Bruce was in charge of the first team, to join Leicester.

The titan kept 11 clean sheets in 35 youth team games for the Villans but Bruce seemingly decided that the goalkeeper did not have a long-term future at the club and allowed him to leave on a free transfer.

What is Viktor Johansson doing now?

Johansson has gone on to play 96 matches for Rotherham since his move to Yorkshire in 2020, keeping 28 clean sheets, and has caught the eye with his stunning performances this season.

The giant is young in goalkeeping terms but has saved his side 5.1 goals based on post-shot xG, which shows that the stopper has been an above-average performer at that level.

Olsen, who is nine years older than Johansson, conceded 4.3 more goals than expected in his 11 appearances for Sheffield United in the Championship last term, suggesting that the Rotherham man has a significant advantage in the shot-stopping department.

The 24-year-old, who reporter Leon Wobschall described as "one of the best" in the second divison, is proving himself to be an excellent young talent and one that Villa should now regret allowing to leave for nothing.

Johansson could have either been an exceptional deputy to Martinez, given his superior statistics in comparison to Olsen, or the club could have loaned him out to boost his value before selling him on for a profit.

Instead, Bruce allowed the £2.5k-per-week gloveman to depart for nothing and, as things stand, it appears as though the English boss made a mistake with that decision back in 2018.