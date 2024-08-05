Aston Villa are still in the race to sign a "dangerous" attacking player in the summer transfer window, according to an update from Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands outfit know the importance of kicking on this season, following a magnificent 2023/24 campaign that saw them finish fourth in the Premier League table. New signings have already been made, bolstering Unai Emery's options, bringing in Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley as key midfield additions, among others.

Further rumours continue to emerge, however, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta linked with a summer move to Villa. Contact has been made with the 27-year-old, who scored 16 times in the league last term, including bagging a hat-trick in the brutal 5-0 thrashing of Emery's men late in the campaign.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has also emerged as a potential option for the Villans before the end of the current transfer window, with the England international reportedly eyeing a move away. It does now look as though he is willing to commit his future to the Reds, however, which would put paid to a move coming to fruition.

A sensational return to Villa Park for former hero Jack Grealish has also been mooted, with the winger's future at Manchester City up in the air, and he is believed to be seen as a marquee target along with Portuguese star Joao Felix.

Aston Villa in the race to sign "dangerous" star

Taking to X, Sky Sport journalist Plettenberg claimed that Aston Villa are still in the mix to sign Max Beier from Hoffenheim for up to £26m, having submitted an offer recently, and the player will now make his decision "soon" amid interest from a host of clubs.

Beier looks like such an exciting prospect, already lighting up the Bundesliga with his attacking brilliance, already scoring 16 times in 42 appearances, showing that he can excel in one of Europe's biggest leagues at the age of just 21.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen has heaped praise on him, too, saying: "Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well."

Beier now has two caps to his name for Germany, and should only add to that tally in the coming years, and his versatility allows him to shine not only in a central attacking role, but also on either flank. It is as a centre forward that he has operated most regularly, though, meaning he could come in and provide great competition and support for Ollie Watkins.

Max Beier's international career Caps Goals Germany 2 0 Germany Under-21s 5 2 Germany Under-20s 7 0 Germany Under-17s 8 1

With the addition of Champions League football for Villa next season, improved squad depth is absolutely essential, and the German could be a huge help in that respect, giving Emery options all the way across his attack.