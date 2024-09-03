The current international break comes at a bad time for Unai Emery’s side, as his Aston Villa look to build on the victory achieved at Leicester City last weekend.

Goals from Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran secured the win for the Villans, as they sit seventh in the Premier League after the first three outings of the new campaign.

The Spaniard has overseen two wins and a loss during the opening three matches, as his side attempt to replicate last season's feat, in qualifying for the Champions League.

Villa have strengthened in key areas to give themselves the best possible chance of making this season another one to remember, but one player who was previously at the club could give them the edge in their hunt for another successful campaign.

Emiliano Martínez’s stats and market value

After joining the club for £20m from Arsenal back in September 2020, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has gone on to achieve unthinkable things for club and country - making him worth every penny that the club spent to win the race for his services.

The Argentinian won the World Cup back in 2022, while playing a key role in Emery’s side last season, keeping eight clean sheets in the Premier League and making 95 saves in 34 league appearances.

However, this season, he’s struggled to replicate his form, failing to keep a single clean sheet in any of the first three outings - whilst coming under fire for his inability to prevent the two goals in the defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park last month.

Despite his recent failings, he still possesses the quality and experience that could prove vital in the latter stages of the campaign, a huge quality if the club are to enjoy a successful stint in Europe during the 2024/25 season.

As a result of his previous impressive displays in claret and blue, the 32-year-old has seen his market value soar, with Martinez now valued at £23.5m as per Transfermarkt.

However, he’s still valued lower than one fellow first-team member who’s seen his value rise massively over the last couple of years.

Jacob Ramsey’s market value in 2024

After coming through the club’s academy and costing them absolutely nothing, midfielder Jacob Ramsey has become a key part of Villa’s first team in recent years - making over 100 appearances after his breakthrough a couple of years ago.

He may have endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign, but his best season to date came in the season prior, where the 23-year-old registered 13 goal contributions in the league during his 35 appearances.

Ramsey has enjoyed a decent start to the new season, registering one assist in the 2-1 victory over West Ham, teeing up fellow substitute Duran for the winner.

Jacob Ramsey's Premier League stats for Aston Villa Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 22 0 0 2021/22 34 6 1 2022/23 35 6 7 2023/24 16 1 1 2024/25 3 0 1 Stats via FotMob

As a result, the “terrific” talent, as described by former boss Steven Gerrard, has seen his own market value skyrocket, with the former England U21 international now worth a staggering £29.4m - an example of how successful the club’s academy can be.

His value is higher than teammate Martinez, showcasing how impressive he’s been in recent seasons, with Ramsey a huge part in the club’s recent success under Emery.

This season is a huge one for the youngster, as he looks to put his injury issues behind him and return to the levels that he produced just a couple of years ago.

First and foremost he will be aiming to avoid any setbacks, but he will also be wanting to secure a regular starting role under the Spaniard, helping the club have a successful campaign in the greatest club competition in world football.