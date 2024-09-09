Aston Villa have had a strong start to the season, despite a defeat in their second game. The Villans have an exciting campaign coming up in 2024/25, with their return to the Champions League set for after the international break.

Their opening game of the Premier League saw Unai Emery’s side overcome a tough away fixture at West Ham United, winning 2-1 thanks to a debut goal from Amadou Onana and a Jhon Duran strike.

Their second outing saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal before they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Across the three fixtures, there has been one player in particular who has impressed, Morgan Rogers.

Morgan Rogers transfer value in 2024

22-year-old attacker Rogers joined the club from Middlesborough last January, making the switch from the North East to the Midlands for a fee in the region of £8m, with the deal potentially rising to £16m.

He has really impressed for the Villans and has improved leaps and bounds under Emery so far. The former Manchester City academy player has worn the claret and blue shirt 19 times, and has three goals and an assist to his name so far.

He particularly impressed this season against Arsenal. Rogers received an 8/10 rating from 90Min journalist Tom Gott for his performance against the Gunners, who praised him for the “massive influence” he had.

Indeed, that was reflected in his stats from Sofascore. Rogers was spellbinding with the ball at his feet and competed five out of seven dribbles, as well as creating two chances and one big chance.

Rogers match stats vs Arsenal Stat Number Touches 48 Ground duels won 8/10 Dribbles completed 5/7 Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Stats from Sofascore

Given his impressive performances for Emery thus far, it might be surprising that his value is less than the £16m overall fee they may end up paying. According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at just £13m and is one of the lower-valued players in their squad.

In fact, one of his midfield colleagues who is valued higher did not even cost the club a penny.

Youri Tielemans value in 2024

The player in question here is Belgian Youri Tielemans. The 27-year-old signed for Villa on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and had a big impact on their midfield during his first season at the club.

The former Anderlecht wonderkid, who was described as an “outrageous” midfielder by football scout Antonio Mango, has become an important cog in the machine that is Emery’s midfield following a slow start to life in claret and blue.

He has played 49 games for the Villans to date and could bring up his half-century in their next game against Everton on Saturday afternoon. In that time, the Belgian has scored three times and grabbed eight assists.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Like his teammate Rogers, the Villa number eight has started the season impressively and has played 90 minutes in all three of their games so far. He already has one assist to his name, setting up Onana for his debut goal against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

It is no surprise, then, that the Belgian’s value has spiked dramatically since he made the move to Villa Park. Tielemans is now worth an impressive £21m, more than Rogers, which certainly reflects his performances over the past 12 months.

Given the fact he did not cost the Villans anything, the 27-year-old can certainly be considered a wonderful piece of business from the Midlands outfit. Tielemans has already had a superb impact on the squad, and he will be hoping he can continue this form ahead of a historic season at Villa Park.