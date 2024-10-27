Aston Villa have continued the good form that got them Champions League football last season into the 2024/25 campaign. Unai Emery’s side have been impressive once again, and find themselves in third in the Premier League on 18 points.

Impressively, the Midlands outfit are top of the new-look Champions League format. They are one of only two sides, along with Liverpool, to have won all three of their games so far, which included a famous 1-0 home win over Bayern Munich.

There have been several standout players for Emery’s team this term, although none more so than Jhon Duran.

Duran’s 2024/25 season so far

It has been a simply phenomenal rise to the top for Villa’s number nine. 20-year-old Colombia international Duran simply cannot stop scoring and boasts a stupendous record in a villa shirt, especially this season.

He has played 13 matches in all competitions but has played a remarkably low amount of minutes given his importance to Emery’s side, just 437 altogether. That equates to just 4.4 full 90-minute games on average. Incredibly, he has seven goals already, a remarkable record in such a short amount of time.

The youngster is not far off catching his tally from last term. He scored five Premier League games in 2023/24 and is already on four in just 232 minutes this season. In total, his Villa record stands at 15 goals in 62 games, and just 1666 minutes.

The former Chicago Fire striker joined the Villans in January 2023, costing them £18m including add-ons. Unsurprisingly, he has risen in value since his big move to the Premier League. News outlet AS Columbia says Villa reportedly value him at £75m, should other clubs wish to buy him.

If the Colombian star leaves Villa Park for pastures anew, he could become their first major sale since Jack Grealish departed the club in 2021, a sale which proved to be brilliant given his value today.

Jack Grealish’s market value in 2024

Boyhood Villan Grealish ended his love affair with the Midlands side in 2021 when he made the move from Villa Park to the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City. NSWE fetched a hefty sum for the attacker, with City breaking the British transfer record to sign him, paying Dean Smith’s side £100m.

The boyhood Villa fan, described as a "menace" by football statistician Statman Dave, left Villa Park with an exceptional record.

He has been on the receiving end of a hostile reception or two when he returned there wearing the Sky Blue of the Citizens despite helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League in 2018/19, and survive relegation the following two seasons. If not for that, they may not be playing Champions League football.

Grealish stats for Villa per season (all comps) Season Games Goals Assists 2013/14 1 0 0 2014/15 24 0 3 2015/16 21 1 1 2016/17 33 5 5 2017/18 31 3 6 2018/19 35 6 8 2019/20 41 10 8 2020/21 27 7 10 Stats from Transfermarkt

There are certainly arguments to be made that the England international simply has not lived up to the price tag at the Etihad Stadium.

He has played 135 times for the Sky Blues, scoring 14 goals and grabbing 20 assists in all competitions. Grealish did play a big part in the club’s historic treble in 2022/23, but beyond that his personal success has been few and far between.

With that in mind, it might not come as much of a surprise that he has decreased in value considerably since joining the Citizens. Once a £100m player, Transfermarkt believe the City number 10 is now worth just £45m, £30m less than what Duran is worth now.

The considerable drop in value could be considered harsh, given he has contributed to a treble win and several other trophies outside of that. However, he has certainly not lived up to expectations from a goals and assists point of view.

Given the drop in Grealish’s value, it certainly seems as though Villa made the correct choice in selling him back in 2021. Whatever the case, Emery’s side have invested the money perfectly and are now one of the deadliest sides in England and the whole of Europe.