Since the arrival of Unai Emery, Aston Villa’s recruitment has been solely tailored towards the Spaniard's philosophy and style of play.

This isn’t always the case for some clubs, but at Villa, performance on the field is of the utmost priority.

Recent signing Morgan Rogers is a prime example of that, due to his ability to play in the second striker role and cover multiple other positions in a fluid system.

However, there are also players before Emery’s time that fit his style like a glove, with a signing by Dean Smith now seeing his value soar - thanks to the influence of the former Arsenal boss.

Douglas Luiz’s early Villa career

Douglas Luiz's Villa career could have looked extremely different from what it is today if luck wasn’t on their side during the 2019/20 season.

During the Brazilian’s first season at Villa Park after moving from Manchester City for £15m, Smith’s side narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship by just one point in dramatic fashion.

Throughout that campaign, the young midfielder featured in 36 Premier League matches, often playing alongside John McGinn and Marvelous Nakamba in a 4-3-3 system.

Since then, Luiz has started at least 30 Premier League matches in every season, becoming a key player for every Villa manager in charge over his time at the club.

Douglas Luiz’s value in 2024

Fast forward to today, and Luiz is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, if not Europe. The former Vasco de Gama prospect already had quality in abundance, but since playing alongside Boubacar Kamara he has really flourished.

The number six can do it all on the field, bringing intensity, tenacity, and technical class every time he steps foot on the grass, with his consistency adding the cherry on top.

The former Girona man has started all but one league game this season, with his only absence being due to suspension. Luiz has been one of the catalysts for Villa’s incredible development this season, which has put them in a position to challenge for the Champions League.

Over the first half of the campaign, Luiz has netted seven goals and provided four assists from a defensive midfield role, which makes him an extremely unique profile.

Luiz's PL Stat Villa Ranking Stats Luiz Rank Average rating 7.45 1st Goals 7 2nd Assists 4 3rd Shots (P90) 1.8 2nd Big chances created 8 1st Key Passes (P90) 1.6 1st Tackles (P90) 2.0 2nd Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Luiz is instrumental to the way Emery’s side plays, both going forward and when defending, and this season he has been absolutely “outstanding,” as per journalist Jacob Tanswell.

He’s priceless to the club, and with plenty of big clubs, including Arsenal, reportedly interested in signing the star, Villa have reportedly valued the 25-year-old at £100m - an increase of 566% in relation to his initial £15m cost.

Overall, it’s obvious that the signing of Luiz has been one of the best transfer moves in the club’s history, and if they were to sell the former Man City ace, they would pocket a significant sum.