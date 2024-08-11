Unai Emery is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to securing more new signings for Aston Villa.

After eight summer arrivals, the Spaniard is now seeking a few more players to give his side that added quality heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

It looks as though he is turning to Turkey with regard to his next target…

Latest on Aston Villa's search for a striker

According to Turkish outlet Sabah (via Sport Witness), Villa have reportedly made a bid for Besiktas striker Semih Kılıçsoy as they step up their interest in bringing the player to the Premier League.

Fulham made an offer for the striker, which was subsequently rejected by the club, before Villa submitted a proposal of around €18m (£15m), although this offer was also rejected by Besiktas as they look to keep one of their most promising talents.

The report states that it is uncertain whether Villa will make another approach for the 18-year-old before the window slams shut, but they could face competition from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who have all been linked with the youngster at various times since the window opened.

There is no doubting the fact Emery requires another centre-forward in his squad. Could Kılıçsoy replace Jhon Duran?

Semih Kılıçsoy’s season in numbers

It looks as though Duran’s future lies away from Villa, despite a report from Football Insider claiming both Chelsea and West Ham United have withdrawn their interest in the Colombian.

The report states that Villa will still consider offers as they look to offload the youngster before the summer transfer window closes.

If he does leave, then Emery will need to sign another centre-forward, hence the interest in Kılıçsoy.

The youngster only made his debut for Besiktas during the 2022/23 campaign but emerged as one of the finest young players in Turkey last year, scoring 11 league goals in just 23 matches, chipping in with three assists too.

The 18-year-old also created four big chances, succeeded with 1.7 dribble attempts and averaged 0.7 key passes per game, proving that he is more than just a clinical finisher in front of goal.

Semih Kılıçsoy's stats in the Turkish Süper Lig last term Goals 11 Assists 4 Big chances created 4 Shots on target per game 1 Goal conversion percentage 19% Scoring frequency (minutes) 154 Successful dribbles per game 1.7 Via Sofascore

He was hailed by analyst Ben Mattinson earlier this year amid his breakthrough, who said: “Semih Kılıçsoy really is one to look out for. No surprise at all to me that so many clubs are watching him. Semih won’t be in Turkey much longer.

“Physical monster too, big reason why he’s taken to senior football so well (in addition to his killer instinct, creativity and IQ).”

If Emery could somehow lure him to Villa Park, he could sign a prodigious talent who may go from strength to strength.

There is no doubt he could be an ideal replacement for Duran, especially considering he has shown evidence of his success in a major European league.

Much will depend on how much Besiktas value the striker, but if it is within Villa’s budget, then they should be going all out to sign him.