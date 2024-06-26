As Aston Villa look to get their summer business underway, the Villans have reportedly made enquiries over welcoming a fresh face to Unai Emery's backline ahead of next season.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans' transfer window has been dominated by outgoings thus far, with Douglas Luiz's reportedly pending departure to Juventus the most frustrating exit for Emery and his squad. As the Brazilian midfielder departs, however, the Midlands club will at least get Juventus youngsters Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea in return in quite the swap deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Serie A seems to be where Aston Villa have set their sights when it comes to further incomings too, with links to the likes of Michael Kayode emerging in recent days alongside Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini.

According to La Repubblica via La Lazio Siamono, Aston Villa have submitted enquiries over a potential deal to sign Pellegrini this summer alongside West Ham, AC Milan and Real Betis. As things stand, however, the full-back is reportedly destined to stay at last season's loan club Lazio, as Juventus potentially bid farewell to the Italian on a permanent basis.

That loan spell was not enough to win over Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, however, who snubbed Pellegrini for a place in his Euro 2024 squad. A move to the Premier League may well change that, but only time will tell whether Villa push on with a move to beat the likes of Milan and Lazio to the 25-year-old's signature in the coming months.

Pellegrini can succeed Digne

Now 30 years old, it won't be long before Aston Villa may need to start thinking about replacing Lucas Digne in Emery's side, which is where Pellegrini could come in. The Italian has plenty of experience to his name, including importantly in the Champions League, in which Villa will be looking to cause plenty of shocks in the coming campaign.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Luca Pellegrini Luca Digne Minutes 786 2,410 Progressive Carries per 90 2.07 1.57 Progressive Passes per 90 5.29 2.87 Tackles Won per 90 1.49 0.71

Whilst Pellegrini saw his minutes limited last season, he thrived and outperformed Digne when handed an opportunity to do so at Lazio. A summer switch could crucially increase that game time too and, in turn, finally test the left-back's ability to perform consistently across a season.

Another season on the bench at Lazio or elsewhere would certainly do Pellegrini no good, as a player once compared to Real Madrid legend Marcelo by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

Earning a reported £19k-a-week, the arrival of Pellegrini wouldn't disrupt Villa's wage bill either, with all signs pointing towards a player who could still reach his potential.