Now closing in on Ian Maatsen, Aston Villa have reportedly also submitted their first proposal to sign Unai Emery's next potential arrival in the form of a current Copa America star.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have endured a fairly busy summer already, with Douglas Luiz reportedly on his way to Juventus in a deal that will see Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea come the other way, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian will undoubtedly be big miss, but the arrival of Barrenechea in particular should go a long way towards a replacement for Emery.

It's an important summer for Villa, who are looking to follow up shock Champions League qualification with yet more upsets on the big stage next season. Of course, losing Luiz is far from a good start in pursuit of that, but links to one particular Copa America star may be a sign of what's to come.

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa have submitted a €35m (£30m) proposal to sign Yan Couto from Manchester City this summer, alongside Tottenham Hotspur. The right-back starred on loan at Girona last season, helping the La Liga side to Champions League qualification in a similar shock to Villa's top four place in the Premier League.

Currently at the Copa America with Brazil, Couto's future may remain undecided until the end of the competition, before Villa may well step up their chase to sign competition or a replacement for Matty Cash. That said, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will sell to a top four rival.

"Superb" Couto can compete with Cash

With Maatsen on his way, Couto could follow to offer Emery two fresh full-backs ready to compete for a place with Lucas Digne and Matty Cash. The latter may face the same battle as his teammate, as Villa attempt to seal the type of squad depth needed to compete on all fronts in the coming season. Couto, still just 22 years old, is more than capable of taking Cash's place too.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Yan Couto Matty Cash Goals 1 2 Assists 8 2 Tackles Won 34 31 Ball Recoveries 153 110

Creating more than Cash last season, Couto's arrival would only boost the likes of Ollie Watkins even further next term, whilst maintaining the defensive prowess that Cash managed throughout the last campaign.

The Brazilian has earned plenty of fans during his time in Spain, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described the right-back as a "superb talent" on X.

With their first proposal reportedly made, Villa now face a waiting game to find out just how willing Manchester City are to sell their young right-back this summer.