Looking to boost their attacking options even further, Aston Villa have now reportedly made their first move to sign an attacking midfielder who's had a hand in 23 goals so far this season.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were as bold as ever during the January transfer window, selling Jhon Duran for a reported £65m before welcoming Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. That bravery has been to no avail in the Premier League, however, with Unai Emery's side taking one step forward and two steps back in recent weeks, culminating in a 10th place position.