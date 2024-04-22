Aston Villa have now sent an opening offer as they look to complete their first signing of the summer, it has emerged.

Villa looking to end on a high

Two wins in seven days and shootout success in Europe have seen Villa move into pole position for both the UEFA Conference League and qualification for next season's Champions League under Unai Emery.

After beating Premier League leaders Arsenal, they also defeated Lille on penalties to move into the semi-finals of the Conference League, where they will face Olympiacos.

Related Emery should drop Aston Villa star after 6/10 performance v Bournemouth Aston Villa secured back to back Premier League wins on the weekend

Should they make it past the Greeks, they will face a final against one of Club Brugge or last year's finalists Fiorentina, with Villa likely to be favourites for either game if they get there.

Meanwhile, they have opened up a six-point lead to Tottenham in fifth place, albeit with the Lilywhites having two games in hand. However, Ange Postecoglou's side take on all of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of the season, leaving dropped points a likely outcome in at least one of those games.

The Premier League run in Game Aston Villa Tottenham 33 N/A Arsenal (A) 34 N/A Chelsea (A) 35 Chelsea (H) Liverpool (A) 36 Brighton (A) Burnley (H) 37 Liverpool (H) Man City (H) 38 Crystal Palace (A) Sheffield United (A)

Villa too have some tricky games, with a trip to the AMEX and a resurgent Crystal Palace alongside home games against an improving Chelsea and a title-chasing Liverpool. However, with points on the board, they will be confident that they can get over the line.

Now, it has emerged that Villa are already planning their squad for next season, and have even tabled their first offer.

Villa target attacker to replace Zaniolo

Perhaps in recognition of the fact that Nicolo Zaniolo's mixed loan spell at Villa Park is unlikely to be made permanent this summer, Villa have targeted a new option in his position.

This comes in the form of another Galatasaray man, Barış Alper Yılmaz. It had been reported previously that Villa were 'keen' on the Turkish midfielder, but that has now been taken a step further. As per Turkish outlet Hurriyet [via Sport Witness], Villa have tabled a bid for the winger, who has grabbed six goals and nine assists in 50 outings this season.

However, their bid has fallen short. Galatasaray are demanding 25m euros (£21.5m) to let him leave this summer, with the winger contracted until 2027 in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Villa have so far only shown a willingness to stump up 17m euros (£14.6m) to bring him to Villa Park, though it is added that negotiations continue over a final fee and that a deal is by no means off.

Should Yılmaz impress for Turkey at this summer's European Championships, it is added that the fee could become higher still, with his nation in a favourable group including Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Perhaps for that reason, Villa are keen to get the deal done sooner, and could yet return imminently.