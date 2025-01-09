With the drama of the January transfer window beginning to turn up a notch or two, Aston Villa have reportedly submitted a new offer to sign an attacking reinforcement in a deal that is seemingly in its final stretch.

Aston Villa transfer news

Suggestions that Aston Villa must sell before they can buy have seemingly been proved right, with Jaden Philogene's reported £21m move to Ipswich Town only igniting rumours over incomings of their own in the Midlands. The young winger initially rejected the interest of the Tractor Boys in the summer in favour of a return to Villa Park, only to struggle for game time and eventually find himself on his way to Portman Road.

Banking an impressive fee, Villa have already been linked with a number of names who could arrive in place of Philogene, including Donyell Malen.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been the subject of Villa's interest since the turn of the year, resulting in two initial bids and reports which indicated that the winger does, indeed, want to complete a mid-season switch to the Midlands. Now, another update has emerged.

According to BILD, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have submitted an improved offer for Malen and the deal is now entering the final stretch in what could see the Midlands club instantly spend the €25m (£21m) they're set to receive for Philogene.

More experienced than the Ipswich-bound winger, Malen would get the chance to rediscover his best form at Villa Park if all parties reached an agreement this month.

"Dangerous" Malen an instant upgrade on Philogene

When Philogene came full circle and completed a move back to Aston Villa just one year after he decided to swap his boyhood club for the chance to become a star player at Hull City, he would have been in dreamland. At the second time of asking, however, not much changed. The young winger - much like his first spell - struggled to break into Unai Emery's starting side and, as a result, struggled to find his best form.

It's an issue that the more experienced Malen should not run into if he completes such a move before the end of the month. Whilst the Dutchman has stagnated somewhat at Dortmund, he still offers plenty of threat at his best - as summed up by previous praise.

Former Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze told the official Bundesliga website: "Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

Given that Leon Bailey only recently scored his first goal of the season, that right-wing spot is certainly up for grabs in Emery's strongest side as Malen potentially arrives.