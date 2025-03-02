Setting their sights on summer reinforcements, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a Ligue 1 midfielder who recently kept Morgan Rogers quiet in the Champions League.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been among the toughest sides to predict in the Premier League this season. Whilst at times they've looked untouchable, recent defeats against the likes of Crystal Palace exposed a side to Unai Emery's team which has reared its head far too often in recent months. And as they battle for Champions League qualification for the second season on the bounce, it's the type of consistency that those in the Midlands can't afford.

That said, the Villans did at least return to winning ways last time out by comfortably seeing off Cardiff City courtesy of Marco Asensio's second brace of strikes since completing a January loan move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Following the success of Asensio on loan from Ligue 1, it looks as though the Villans could be about to make a return to France's top flight in search of another reinforcement.

According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa are now plotting a summer swoop to sign Lamine Camara, who recently stifled Rogers in a 1-0 victory for AS Monaco against the Midlands club in the Premier League.

Limiting the Manchester City graduate to just 0.25 expected goals, 0.13 expected assists and just two successful dribbles, Camara certainly passed what could have been his Aston Villa audition.