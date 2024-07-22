With the new Premier League campaign fast approaching, Aston Villa have reportedly tabled a new offer to sign their eighth fresh face of the summer transfer window for Unai Emery.

The Villans have far from sat back and simply admired their Champions League place this summer, instead instantly stepping onto the front foot to welcome several reinforcements. The likes of Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea have all arrived, whilst academy graduates Jaden Philogene and Cameron Archer have completed their returns and Amadou Onana has become the latest to move to the Midlands.

Speaking to the club's official website after sealing his return, Philogene said: “It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans.

“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals. It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”

Not resting on their laurels, however, after welcoming their seventh arrival, the Midlands club have instantly turned their attention towards another summer target. According to Gune Bakis in Turkey, Aston Villa have tabled a fresh €30m (£25m) offer to sign Semih Kilicsoy from Besiktas this summer and must now wait for the Turkish club's verdict on their new bid.

Besiktas have already reportedly rejected one offer from Villa for their 18-year-old forward which would have seen Alex Moreno move in the opposite direction on top of an €18m (£15m) transfer fee. Those in the Midlands have since upped their offer, though without the inclusion of Moreno, as they look to land a future star.

"Superb" Kilicsoy can replace Duran

Given that Jhon Duran's Aston Villa future has continuously been thrown into doubt this summer, it's no surprise that the Villans have gone in pursuit of a potential replacement in Kilicsoy. At 18 years of age, two years younger than Duran, the Besiktas forward enjoyed an impressive campaign in Turkey last season to earn the reported interest of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

League stats 23/24 (via Fbref) Jhon Duran Semih Kilicsoy Minutes 475 1,677 Goals 5 11 Assists 0 3

Replacing Duran may not be an easy task, given how clinical he was with such little game time last season, but investing in another young forward who hit double figures for league goals last time out would certainly go a long way towards filling that potential void.

Dubbed "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Kilicsoy has quite the decision to make this summer if Besiktas accept Villa's reported offer. The Premier League and the chance to step into the Champions League in the Midlands potentially awaits for the young forward this summer, as Emery looks to welcome yet another addition.