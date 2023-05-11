Aston Villa have reportedly begun talks with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura over a free transfer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Moura?

Attacking reinforcements appear to be high on Unai Emery’s wishlist this summer, with the club seemingly plotting an ambitious double swoop for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.

NSWE are ready to back the manager with a “huge” summer budget, however, it doesn’t look as if all of Villa’s targets will command a big transfer fee.

Moura, who has won all five meetings against Aston Villa, was linked with a move to the Midlands on deadline day last summer, and it looks as if a move could materialise almost 12 months on with the Brazilian set to become a free agent at the end of June.

An update from Spain regarding Moura’s future emerged in the last 48 hours, where Villa were named. The report stated that Villa “have started talks with the player's representatives” over a transfer alongside Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Wolves.

Spurs won’t be renewing Moura’s contract, and the forward also has interest from Roma, Lazio and Marseille.

It could be a risky move…

Emery has transformed things at Villa Park since taking over and is leading the club in a late push for European football. He is taking things to the next level both on and off the pitch, whereas Moura has struggled in north London this season. The forward has fallen out of favour with Spurs, playing just 116 minutes of Premier League football this season, failing to score or register an assist.

Now 30 years of age, Moura’s last two top-flight appearances have come on Merseyside as a substitute, receiving a red card against Everton and making a huge error against Liverpool to allow Diogo Jota to score the winner.

He hasn’t had the best of times on the pitch, so you could argue that he could be a risky addition with his Transfermarkt valuation dropping from a career-high €40m to €9m in the space of four years.

However, once labelled as "magic" by The Times' Jonathan Northcroft, Moura has contributed to more than 200 goals in over 500 club appearances, showing he has the quality, although there could be question marks on if he can find that form once again.