With Aston Villa on course to qualify for the Champions League, they'll be better placed in the Premier League than ever before to welcome some of Europe's top talents, which could start with a La Liga defender.

Aston Villa transfer news

Despite their success this season, Aston Villa still need to be careful when it comes to breaching the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules. They've already seen Everton and Nottingham Forest handed points deductions, which is the last thing they'll want. This means that their summer business must prove to be shrewd rather than excessive.

With that said, the Midlands club have already been linked with moves for the likes of Paulo Dybala, who has rediscovered his best form at AS Roma. Given that his release clause will reportedly sit at just £10m for clubs outside of Italy, the Argentine would certainly fall into the aforementioned shrewd business category that Villa should be looking towards.

It's not just Unai Emery's attack that the Villans are looking to improve, either, with those at Villa Park also looking towards defensive options to add the depth needed to compete on the European stage next season. According to CalcioMercato, Aston Villa are now in advanced negotiations with Mario Hermoso's agent over a summer move, after reports previously suggested that they were in pole position to sign the centre-back.

A signing that is at the specific request of Emery, Villa would be getting themselves a bargain deal, with Hermoso set to be a free agent at the end of the season as his Atletico Madrid contract expires. This means that if Villa can fend off the interest of AC Milan, they will sign a Champions League-level defender without spending a single penny on transfer fees.

There's no doubt that Hermoso would slot straight into Emery's side, too.

"Revelation" Hermoso can bring UCL quality to Villa Park

A player who's been at the heart of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side this season, starting all eight Champions League games so far and 23 of their 29 La Liga games, Hermoso would bring the quality and experience that Emery's side lacks when it comes to playing among Europe's best.

As good as Ezri Konsa is, for example, it was only recently that he took his first strides into international football. Here's how Hermoso's stats have compared to Pau Torres' and Konsa's this season:

Stats Mario Hermoso Pau Torres Ezri Konsa Progressive Carries 27 35 27 Progressive Passes 145 114 102 Tackles Won 21 13 22 Blocks 23 17 25 Aerial Duels Won 42 18 24

Hermoso is also a player who's earned plenty of praise from the earlier stages of his career, with Zach Lowy posting on X during the defender's time at Espanyol:

When the summer transfer window swings open, the first signing of what could be an Aston Villa side looking ahead to the Champions League is looking increasingly likely to be the ever-impressive Hermoso.