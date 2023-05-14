Aston Villa have reportedly held talks with Barcelona over a move for Ferran Torres this summer.

What’s the latest Villa transfer news involving Torres?

Villa look to be in for a busy summer ahead of Unai Emery’s first season in charge, with Mateu Alemany set to come in as director of football from Barcelona to work with the manager in the transfer market. One of Alemany’s first moves could be a raid on his soon-to-be former employers by moving for Torres.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Midlands earlier this month, and it seems as if Villa have made an initial move by holding talks over a deal.

Spanish outlet Sport provided an update regarding Torres in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the two clubs have already started negotiations over a deal that could be formalised before the end of June.

Villa’s interest is described as advanced, with any deal costing at least €42m (£36.8m) – a figure which would see the forward become the club’s record signing ahead of Emiliano Buendia. The report adds that both Alemany and Emery know Torres “perfectly” and feel that he can be a “differential footballer” in the Midlands.

One to watch…

Torres, described as "world-class" by Barcelona manager Xavi, has made 67 appearances for the Catalan giants after joining in January 2022. The Spain international has contributed to 22 goals in all competitions and has played all across the frontline this season.

Therefore, he would provide Emery with a versatile attacking option next season and would also offer previous Premier League experience after scoring nine times in 28 top-flight games for Manchester City.

Primarily a right-footed left-winger, Torres has netted an impressive 15 goals in 35 games for Spain, so could be a smart attacking addition to rival main man Ollie Watkins next season. He would be able to play off Watkins out wide or alongside the Englishman in a central role, and with Alemany and Emery clearly keen, it looks as if a move will be one to keep an eye on.