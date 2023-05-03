Aston Villa have their eyes scanning potential new recruits ahead of the summer transfer window. The Villains have four fixtures remaining before Premier League focus turns to a busy summer of reflection and hard-work before the 2023/24 commences.

There is a vast chance that Unai Emery’s side could feature in European competition next season, with just two points currently separating the Spaniard’s side from Liverpool in 5th place. With exciting times comes a lot of anticipation for the future, and Emery will be looking to strengthen further in the summer to ensure Villa’s rise isn’t temporary.

One name has been on the club's radar since February - as reported by 90min - is one fans are already familiar with, as Tammy Abraham emerges as a target for Villa to poach in the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Is Tammy Abraham set to return this summer?

Villa are reportedly 'confident' in battling other interested clubs for Abraham's signature, which could command in excess of £40m.

Everyone associated with the Villains has fond memories of the striker's time in claret and blue, with the striker being one of the most integral members of the promoted side in 2018/19.

The Englishman ended the memorable season as the league’s second-highest goalscorer, netting 25 goals in 37 games to push the Midlands side towards the promotion play-off places.

The loan-spell reignited confidence in Abraham, who after three loan deals remained as a replaceable striker in Chelsea’s set-up.

While his window to breakthrough at Stamford Bridge was small with a club of their caliber needing instant success, in 2021 the academy product made the decision to pack up and go to Rome, where he has been a hit for AS Roma under Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old has made 48 goal contributions in 98 appearances in all competitions so far during his stay in the Italian capital, with 36 goals and 12 assists.

The London-born striker admitted that Mourinho has turned him into a “monster”, by adding a layer of aggression to his game that has allowed him to progress as a feared striker in Europe.

What could Tammy Abraham now bring to Aston Villa?

It’s easy to say that Abraham would bring goals to Villa, but statistics this season show he can do a lot more than just hit the back of the net. The 6 foot 3 striker brings a presence to the attack that could benefit the likes of Ollie Watkins under Emery’s style of play. The forward ranks at 4th in Serie A for most air challenges (157), as well as ranking in the top 10 for expected goals (8.47xG).

The introduction of Abraham to Villa’s plans ahead of next season would be beneficial to all, particularly their four-time Europa League winning manager who told The Athletic last month of his desire to add another striker to their attack to “play with” Watkins.

As communicated through being third in the league for conversion of shots in goal (41), Watkins only needs half a chance to get a sniff on goal.

The introduction of an aerial threatening goalscorer playing alongside him could be an exciting prospect for Villa.

Abraham is accustomed to playing in a partnership in attack, sitting in front of Paulo Dybala in Mourinho’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, similar to Watkins’ role with Emiliano Buendia.

Only time will tell if Villa can lure the Englishman back to the Midlands, but what is undoubtable is the impact he could have in Emery’s plans, featuring alonside his already free-scoring striker next season.