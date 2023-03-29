Aston Villa appear to be in pole position to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

What’s the latest transfer news on Abraham and Aston Villa?

Unai Emery could well be a busy man in the transfer window this summer ahead of his first full season in charge at Villa Park in the Premier League. A new striker to partner Ollie Watkins is at the top of Villa's shopping list this summer, according to Ashley Preece, with additions at the back also likely to be strengthened.

Watkins is Villa’s current top scorer with ten goals to his name in all competitions, and after selling Danny Ings to West Ham in January, Leon Bailey is Watkins’ nearest challenger, netting five times.

Abraham appears to be a player of interest in the Midlands, with the former Villa loanee appears slipping down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho. He has started just one of Roma’s previous five Serie A fixtures, with reports suggesting the Italian club could sell the forward this summer and that Emery has him at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Birmingham World relayed the latest transfer rumours in the last 48 hours, one of which was from Corriere dello Sport on Abraham and Villa. They claimed that Villa are in pole position to sign the 25-year-old, citing a €40m (£35.16m) fee which would be a club record at Villa Park, surpassing the current record deal for Emiliano Buendia.

Would a return to Villa Park make sense?

Emery has only Watkins and teenager Jhon Duran to choose from in attack at this moment in time, with youngster Cameron Archer currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Therefore, you can see why the Villa boss would like to bolster his ranks in the final third with a move for Abraham as he looks to take the club to the next level. Watkins’ purple patch in front of goal has helped take Villa to 35 goals in 27 Premier League games, although nine of the top 10 teams in the division have scored more than Villa.

Abraham has scored goals wherever he has been during his career, helping Villa into the top flight back in 2019 with 26 goals in 40 games. He has netted 34 times in 91 appearances for his current employers, being hailed as 'incredible' by journalist Maxi Angelo in the past, but his lack of game time in recent weeks and Villa's desire for a new forward could make a reunion in the Midlands a shrewd move for all involved.