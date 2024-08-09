Aston Villa have had a busy summer so far during the 2024 transfer window. The Villans have already made eight signings, and do not seem to be done just yet. They have also had some key outgoings, which has allowed them to spend a little more money than what perhaps was originally available to them at the start of the summer.

The biggest signing made by the Villans has been Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder made the switch from Everton and Goodison Park to Villa Park for a fee of £50m. He was joined by the likes of the returning Jaden Philogene from Hull City and Samuel Iling-Junior who signed from Juventus as summer signings to take Villa’s spending tally up to £158.7m.

These were largely funded by two big sales. Moussa Diaby joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad for £50m, and Douglas Luiz made the move to Turin to join Juve for a fee in the region of £42.35m, which has helped to bolster the transfer kitty this summer.

However, they might not be done there, and have recently been linked with one Premier League star who could help bolster their options and depth in the midfield.

Villa target Premier League midfielder

The player in question here is Fulham and Brazil international midfielder Andreas Pereira. The former Manchester United man, who is a graduate of their esteemed academy Carrington, has been heavily linked with a move away from Craven Cottage this summer after impressing during his time at the club.

According to an exclusive report from GiveMeSport, Villa are ‘among the sides interested in offering Pereira a route out of Fulham’ this summer after the signing of Emile Smith Rowe means he could play fewer minutes this term.

However, the Villans will have a battle on their hands to acquire the services of Pereira. The 28-year-old is also of keen interest to French giants Olympique Marseille, and fellow Premier League side Chelsea, who have had another busy transfer window.

In terms of a price for the Brazilian, Fulham have recently increased the amount they want from potential suitors this summer. The report states the West London club now want £25m for Pereira, so he does not depart the club as easily as Tosin and Joao Palhinha did before him.

Why Pereira would be a good signing

The 5 foot 10 ace impressed for Fulham last term. He played 37 games in the Premier League, scoring three times and registering seven assists. He also grabbed two assists in five appearances in the Carabao Cup.

Creatively, he was one of Fulham’s best players and had a real impact on their play in the final third. The Brazilian operated as a number 10 and showed lots of creativity and flair. Football statistician Statman Dave described him as an “all-action” midfielder, and that certainly showed last campaign, as well as being reflected in his stats.

Pereira creative passing stats vs. Fulham squad PL 2023/24 Stat Number Rank vs. Fulham squad Assists 7 1st Expected assists 5.7xA 1st Key passes 84 1st Progressive passes 138 4th Passes into final third 95 3rd Passes into penalty box 34 3rd Stats from FBref

Indeed, should Villa bring Pereira to the club this summer, he could form a superb partnership with England international Ollie Watkins. Last season was a campaign to remember for the 28-year-old, who scored England’s winner in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

In the Premier League, Watkins found the back of the net 19 times and also grabbed 13 assists, more than any other player in the top flight. That won Watkins the Premier League’s playmaker award last campaign.

This is certainly a pairing that could form a deadly duo. Given Watkins’ ability in the penalty box, and his tendency to make runs in behind, he could certainly enjoy playing with Pereira, who, as his stats show, loves to play those passes behind the opponent’s defensive line.

For a fee of £25m, he could be an excellent addition to a Villa squad with some quality midfield options in those number ten roles in Unai Emery’s 4-2-2-2 system. It would be a positive signing and would add great depth in the season when Champions League football finally returns to Villa Park.