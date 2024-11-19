The 2024/24 campaign could not have gone better for Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers. He has been exceptional this term and has been rewarded with an England debut and a new contract at Villa Park. His new deal will see him stay at the club until 2030.

This term, the attacker has three goals and three assists in 15 games. Five of those goal involvements have come in the Premier League, and the England international has scored in his last three top-flight away games.

The Villans number 27 has been Unai Emery’s clear first choice to play behind Ollie Watkins this season. Competition is always healthy, however, which is why the Midlands club are targeting someone to compete for Rogers’ spot in the side.

Aston Villa transfer news

The player in question here is Spanish attacker Alex Baena. The Villarreal star has been superb for his side this season and is believed to be a target for a number of clubs in the top flight of England.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Villans are one of the clubs targeting the Spain international and sent scouts to watch him on international duty last week. He suggests that Baena is someone 'Emery rates extremely highly', having coached him at Villarreal in his previous role before moving to Villa Park.

However, they will not be alone in their hunt for the £50m man. Several Premier League rivals are also showing interest. North London pair Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two, with Brighton, Liverpool and Newcastle United the other three. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested.

Why Baena would be a good signing

It has been an extraordinary few months for the Villarreal star. Not only has Baena starred for the Yellow Submarine, but he also won the Euros with Spain and Olympic Gold just weeks later. He was one of two players to achieve the feat, along with Barca’s Fermin Lopez.

From a goals and assists point of view, the Villarreal number 16 has impressed. He has one goal and five assists in 11 La Liga matches, as many goal involvements as Rogers and more assists. That can surely only be a good thing for Villa, who have two deadly strikers in Watkins and Jhon Duran who can profit off this level of creativity.

The 23-year-old hit unfathomable heights last term and could well be on course to better that in 2024/25. Baena provided 18 goals across all competitions, assisting 14 times in La Liga.

As per FBref, that is more than any player managed in Europe’s top five leagues, edging out Watkins and Alejandro Grimaldo who both had 13 to their name. There is a reason football scout Antonio Mango described him as a “prodigy”; he is supremely talented.

Indeed, among his peers in LaLiga, the Spain international is statistically comparable to Rogers’ England teammate Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid star has struggled to find his best form this term, with just one goal and two assists in eight La Liga games. However, he is the Los Blancos ace is playing a slightly deeper role than he was last season.

The pair are most comparable in their creative numbers on FBref. Although Spaniard Baena has more assists than Bellingham, he has played slightly fewer progressive passes. The former Birmingham City man averages 6.49 each game this term, compared to 5.98 from Baena.

The Villarreal attacker has a far higher number of key passes this campaign, too. The Yellow Submarine number 16 has played an average of 4.02 each game, compared to Bellingham’s 1.17 per 90 minutes.

Baena vs. Bellingham passing stats compared Stat (per 90) Baena Bellingham Assists 0.54 0.26 Expected assists 0.46 0.09 Key passes 4.02 1.17 Progressive passes 5.98 6.49 Passes into final third 2.48 5.19 Passes into penalty box 2.17 0.91 Stats from FBref

Signing Baena would be some coup for the Villans. Not only would it be a statement to their rivals, but they could bring in a player who would provide Rogers with some tough competition, and a man who is putting up numbers the compete with, or better, Bellingham’s stats this season.

The Spaniard certainly seems like he’d be a fantastic addition to Villa Park.