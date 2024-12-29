Aston Villa have had a very stop-start beginning to this campaign, winning eight games, drawing four games, and losing six in their opening 18 Premier League fixtures.

The Villans have scored 26 goals in their 18 Premier League games (ranked 11th in the division for goals scored), which looks poor in comparison to last season, where they scored 76 goals in 38 games (ranked 6th in the division for this metric).

Of their 26 goals so far this season, Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins have the fair share, scoring 14 (seven each) of the 26 goals. But after last summer, where Duran attracted a lot of attention from other clubs - most notably West Ham United - Villa could be on high alert, should Duran want a move to secure consistent minutes.

With the January window just around the corner, Unai Emery and the Villa board will be compiling a list of potential replacements should Duran be sold, and one name in particular is already being touted in the media.

Aston Villa's search for a striker

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Atalanta forward, Mateo Retegui. The reports suggest the Italian outfit are not prioritising the sale of their player, but an offer of around €55m (£46m) would 'force' them to consider it.

Other Italian clubs are reportedly interested should the forward become available, with Roma, Napoli and Juventus all being mentioned. But if Duran does leave Villa in the January window, the Italian could be the perfect replacement to challenge Watkins.

The 25-year-old - who Villa are said to have sent scouts to watch in recent times - has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 14 goals, providing four assists, and totalling 1,393 minutes played.

How Retegui compares to Duran

Compared to Watkins, Duran and Retegui offer a different type of profile, using their box presence and physicality to bully defenders, and get on the end of attacking moves, providing that finishing touch. On the other hand, Watkins is more of a channel runner, looking to stretch teams.

Retegui vs Duran vs Watkins comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Retegui Duran Watkins Goals 0.82 1.09 0.43 Assists 0.26 0.00 0.33 xG 0.86 0.62 0.58 xAG 0.12 0.04 0.19 Progressive Carries 1.29 1.11 1.70 Progressive Passes 1.43 1.89 0.88 Shots Total 4.03 4.82 2.93 Goals/Shot 0.16 0.21 0.13 Key Passes 1.29 0.67 1.23 Shot-Creating Actions 3.07 2.22 2.69 Aerial Duels Won 2.07 3.11 1.58 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the three strikers, you can see Watkins offers more in the way of progressive carrying, and xAG (expected assisted goals) which matches the description used earlier for him, as more of a channel runner who gets involved in all phases.

However, Duran and Retegui, as advertised earlier on, have high shot volume, good aerial duel numbers, and are finishing at a very clinical level, getting on the end of attacking chances created for them, and helping to provide their side with key output.

If Aston Villa are to lose Duran, targeting someone like Retegui would be a good chance to retain the strike department dynamic for rotation in Premier League and Champions League fixtures, whilst keeping two different striker profiles at the club, in order to allow Emery to pick his forward based on game plan.

Described as the "perfect striker" by national team boss, Luciano Spalletti, the former Geno man could be a 'perfect' addition for those at Villa Park.