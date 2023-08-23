Aston Villa have started their 2023/24 campaign off with a bang, with two high-scoring results coming as both a huge disappointment and a statement of intent.

In the opening game of the Premier League season, the Villans suffered a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park, however just a week later, they were 4-0 victors at home to Everton in what was a more familiar display under Unai Emery.

Now, for the first time since 2010, Villa will embark on their European quest in the UEFA Europa Conference league, with the first leg of their play-off against Hibernian coming this evening in an all-British tie.

Speaking on the club’s involvement in Europe, a sector of his managerial career that has been kind to him through his four Europa League titles, Emery echoed the thrill of playing outside of England, dubbing it “always a great moment”.

What is the latest Aston Villa team news against Hibernian?

Injury has struck Villa Park already this term, with Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia being ruled out for the foreseeable future due to serious knee injuries.

The theme seemed to keep running against Everton, as Philippe Coutinho was forced to withdraw after being subbed on in the second half due to a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of action for three weeks.

On a more positive front, Jacob Ramsey is nearing a return after suffering a broken foot on international duty, with the hope that he’ll make a return as explosive as Jhon Duran.

The Colombian returned to training last week after suffering an injury setback and marked his return to the pitch with an instant goal after being introduced to the game against the Toffees, scoring after one minute of his arrival.

The 19-year-old could make an impact against Hibs tonight, with Youri Tielemans and new arrival Nicolo Zaniolo also hoping to get among the action.

Will Jhon Duran start against Hibernian?

Having been lauded as “brilliant” by his manager after scoring his first Villa and Premier League goal on Sunday, Emery must unleash Duran once again, this time against Hibs in what could prove to be a real threat in the final third.

The young striker made an instant impact on his return, showcasing his strengths in a 16-minute cameo in which he scored, won three out of three duels and completed one successful dribble, via Sofascore.

Considering Ollie Watkins’ crucial role in the squad, now could be the perfect time for the Spaniard to unleash Duran in rotation with the Englishman, in a move that could give the teenager more confidence and Watkins some rest.

The Colombian that’s been described as having ‘pace to burn’ by writer Ryan Tolmich and likened to Romelu Lukaku due to his power and stature, could be both a nightmare for the opposition and a tactical strength for Emery to utilise when reviewing Hibs’ questionable start to the campaign.

Lee Johnson’s side have lost their opening two Scottish Premiership fixtures, opening the calendar with a home loss to St Mirren, followed by an away defeat to Motherwell, in which they conceded five goals over the 180 minutes.

With it being a two-legged fixture, and one critical for both sides to win, Emery could cause Johnson nightmares by fielding Duran up top, who is young, hungry and returning to action.

There is a chance that the former Arsenal boss will be more reluctant to hand the Colombian his first start in claret and blue on the European stage, with him adding that the club “have to protect” the youngster on his return from injury, via Birmingham Live.

With other talents lined up to take to the field for Villa, it could be a torturous night for Hibs if the Spaniard decides to unleash some of the club’s top-tier talent this evening.