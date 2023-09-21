Aston Villa are in action this evening in the first match of the group stages of the UEFA Conference League, as Unai Emery’s side travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw.

The Villans progressed into the finals of the competition with ease, brushing aside Hibernian 8-0 on aggregate in the qualifying round to secure their place going forward in the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s the first time the Midlands side have been involved in European competition since 2010, with Emery hoping his team can get the tournament off to a strong start in Group E.

The four-time Europa League winner has an impeccable record in Europe during his managerial career so far, with his side preparing to start with a challenge, against a side that are unbeaten in the league this campaign.

What’s the latest Aston Villa team news?

It’s expected that the Spaniard will rotate his team from the one that typically starts in the Premier League, as the Villans are back in action on Sunday against Chelsea.

One name that could be in for a starting place is Youri Tielemans, who is yet to start a league game for the club after he joined in the summer, with the Belgian being a strong asset to possibly welcome into the fold this evening.

In his pre-match press conference, Emery revealed that Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey are with the squad after their absences, however stressed that he must “be careful” in bringing the two stars back.

Last time out, Villa were 3-1 victors against Crystal Palace at home, in a match that the hosts left it late to grasp three points, scoring all three of their goals in the dying moments of the fixture.

19-year-old Jhon Duran scored the equaliser against the Eagles in style, and could be handed a chance to shine against Legia this evening should the manager wish to rest Ollie Watkins. There could also be a chance for Nicolo Zaniolo to shine.

Will Nicolo Zaniolo start against Legia Warsaw?

Another player who showed some magic against Palace was summer arrival Zaniolo, who was handed his full Premier League debut after joining the club on an initial loan deal from Galatasaray.

If there’s anyone who has sufficient experience of the Europa Conference League, it’s the Italian, who won the competition in the 2021/22 season with AS Roma, where he scored the match-winner in the final against Feyenoord.

That campaign, the 24-year-old had a hand in eight goals in ten appearances in the tournament, scoring five and assisting three for Jose Mourinho’s side in what was a memorable time for the forward.

Previously lauded as “world-class” by journalist John Solano, the Italy international has all the tools to be the difference-maker against Legia, as he continues to find his stride for the Midlands club.

During his 57-minute performance against Palace, Zaniolo gave a glimpse of just what he can offer to Emery’s side, recording three key passes to showcase his creative ability, an area of his game that has seen him dubbed a “lethal playmaker” by journalist Zach Lowy.

Tonight’s opponents have conceded just three goals in their opening six games in the Polish top-flight, suggesting that their back line is in good stead to withstand threat, however, no door seems to be a blockage that Zaniolo can’t unlock when in form.

Emery could see a window of opportunity by allowing the Italian to maintain his starting spot this evening, in a game that could see him find added comfort in his new surroundings.