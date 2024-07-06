Aston Villa could now be tempted to bid for a £40 million Paris-Saint Germain transfer target, coming after his fine 21-goal haul in all competitions last season.

Emery seals five new signings in busy summer for Villa

There has been plenty of movement at Villa Park in the early weeks of this transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, as club footballing president Monchi and NSWE work their way around PSR restrictions.

The Midlands side announced a near-£120 million loss for the 2022/2023 season in their latest set of financial accounts, and have worked to balance the books by selling star midfielder Douglas Luiz, young homegrown ace Tim Iroegbunam and the out-of-favour Morgan Sanson for a total of around £54 million (Transfermarkt).

Luiz joined Juventus for £42 million, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea moving in the opposite direction at a rate of £19 million - gifting Villa boss Unai Emery with two fresh faces whilst allowing the club to make a £23 million profit off the deal (The Athletic).

All of Aston Villa's confirmed summer deals Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Ian Maatsen £38 million Samuel Iling-Junior £12 million Lewis Dobbin £10 million Enzo Barrenechea £7 million Ross Barkley £5 million

Iroegbunam joined Everton in a £9 million move, while Sanson headed back to his homeland with Nice for around £3 million. This has allowed Villa to register a net spend of just £17 million, with the signings of Iling-Junior, Barrenechea, Lewis Dobbin, Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen setting the club back £72 million.

While reports have suggested that Villa are still expected to make further summer sales, and may have to raise around £100 million, NSWE and Monchi have navigated this window in smart fashion as they attempt back Emery.

After winning the Premier League race for fourth last season, Villa will be playing Champions League football for the first time since the 1980s, so Emery will need both quality and strength in depth.

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, who could be on the move due to the Yorkshire side's own need to sell players, is apparently of interest. Aston Villa have been targeting Summerville as an option to add more attacking impetus, according to some reports, coming after a campaign where he racked up 21 goals in all competitions under Daniel Farke.

Aston Villa tempted to bid for Summerville as Leeds set asking price

According to Football Insider, that interest hasn't waned, and Emery's men are in among the growing number of suitors for Leeds' star forward. Aston Villa could be tempted to bid for Summerville as Leeds set a £40 million asking price, with Liverpool, Brighton and Crystal Palace also eyeing up a swoop for the Dutchman.

Further abroad, Summerville has a prestigious suitor in Ligue 1 champions PSG, who are looking to replace Kylian Mbappe after the France superstar's move to Real Madrid, and are in pole position for the Leeds star.

While the 22-year-old does not actually have an official release clause in his deal, as per FI, it is believed £40m will be enough to prise him away from the Championship.