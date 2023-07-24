Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, as Unai Emery eyes more signings to elevate his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has recruited strongly already this summer, with himself and new sporting director Monchi welcoming Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby to Villa Park, with more activity anticipated.

Could Aston Villa sign Thiago Almada?

As reported by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the Midlands outfit have shortlisted Argentine attacker Almada as a target this window.

The report claims that the player is the ‘first on the shortlist’, adding that the club are working on ‘numerous market tracks’.

Valued by the MLS club at €20m (£17m), Villa could make a statement in signing the 22-year-old, who has been electrifying in the United States.

How good is Thiago Almada?

In just 21 MLS appearances this year 2023, the young Argentine talent has had a hand in 17 goals, scoring eight and assisting nine in an impressive feat in the final third.

Deployed primarily as an attacking midfielder, the World Cup winner can be played on the flanks also, proving to be a dangerous outlet wherever he is positioned along the front line.

Once hailed as “outrageous” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old gem could be a strong addition to Emery’s side, with Kulig identifying his “electric pace” and “superb dribbling skills” as the notable strong points to his game.

Born in 2001, the Argentine has recorded an impressive 65 goal contributions in 152 career appearances, representing both Atlanta and home club CA Velez Sarsfield.

If moved to the Premier League, the youngster could pose to be a strong asset for Emery to integrate into his attack, in a player that could threaten the positions of some individuals in similar positions already at Villa Park.

One player that could have his spot compromised by the potential arrival of Almada is compatriot Emiliano Buendia, who has struggled to live up to expectation since making the switch from Norwich City to Villa.

In his final season in the Championship, the Argentine scored 15 and assisted 17 in a monstrous individual campaign, however has only managed to score nine in his first two seasons at Villa Park.

The 26-year-old’s slow start to life in the Midlands could be detrimental to him maintaining his spot in Emery’s starting line-up, especially in the emergence of a talent as bright as Almada.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old has averaged an emphatic 9.44 progressive passes and 3.32 successful take-ons per 90 in the 2023 MLS, showcasing the threat he can cause from the midfield.

Such numbers blow away the averages recorded by Villa’s attacking midfield option in Buendia, who registered a far less impressive average of 5.15 progressive passes and 1.01 successful take-ons per 90 in the Premier League last term.

In obtaining the youngster, Emery could not only unearth a beast in nurturing the Buenos Aires-born marvel through his prime years but also provide his squad with a direct upgrade to those available at present, in a move that would ultimately improve depth.

At £17m, Monchi could pull another masterclass in his first transfer window at the club, in a move that could be fundamental to Villa’s growth.