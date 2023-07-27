Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a new playmaker, with the Villans said to be interested in Atlanta United star Thiago Almada.

The Midlands club have recruited strongly this summer, acquiring the talents of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, however, the spending isn’t expected to stop just yet.

Could Aston Villa sign Thiago Almada?

As reported by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Villa hold an interest in Argentine attacker Almada, who currently plays in the MLS with Atlanta.

The report claims that Monchi has ‘numerous market tracks’, with one leading to the 22-year-old, who is valued by his club at €20m (£17m).

Contracted to the American side until 2025, the Spaniard could strike a good deal in obtaining the creative talent at an affordable price for the Villans.

How good is Thiago Almada?

With four caps under his belt for Argentina already, the youngster was part of Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup-winning squad in Qatar.

Being handed a chance to shine on the biggest stage of them all, the Buenos Aires-born gem could be in the running to make the move to Europe this summer, with his talents capturing the attention of the Premier League.

In 21 MLS appearances, the attacker has contributed to 17 goals, scoring eight and assisting nine to showcase his strengths in the final third as both a creator and finisher.

For Villa, adding a talent as encouraging as Almada could reinforce the expectations set by a fellow attacking midfielder at the club, whose arrival was highly anticipated.

Fellow South American Philippe Coutinho arrived in the Midlands on a permanent basis last summer from Barcelona, bringing with him a host of memories already made in England from his time at Liverpool.

The Brazilian registered 99 goal contributions while on Merseyside, scoring 54 and assisting 45 playing in a number of roles across the front line for the Reds.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, which initially stemmed from a loan spell, the 31-year-old has netted just six goals, described articulately by The Athletic’s Gregg Evans as a “shadow of the silky-skilled attacking midfielder” that was loved at Anfield.

While his silhouette lurks in the background at Villa, his former dazzling talent could be moved to the forefront through another being, with Almada showing similar attributes that encapsulate the past brilliance of Coutinho.

Having been lauded as “creative” and “flamboyant” by scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old is deployable in areas identical to the Brazilian due to his passing intelligence and desire to be involved in the play.

Comparing the Villa playmaker’s final season at Liverpool in the 2017/18 campaign to Almada this year in the MLS suggests that Unai Emery could fulfil the spark expected from the 31-year-old with the Argentine.

As per FBref comparisons, Coutinho averaged 3.17 successful take-ons and made an average of 73.20 touches per 90 in the Premier League that season, comparable to the MLS star’s 75.35 touches and 3.32 successful take-ons in 2023.

Once praised as a “genius” for his creativity at Liverpool by members of the media, the Brazilian recorded an average of 11.77 progressive passes and 3.25 key passes per 90 in his final term, to support such praise.

Similar numbers have been hit by the Villa target, who averaged 3.13 key passes and 9.44 progressive passes per 90 in the MLS, showcasing just how he could follow in the footsteps of the jaded playmaker.

Monchi could pull off an impressive coup in securing the youngster's signature, in a move that could provide those at Villa Park with a reality to their imagined influence of Coutinho following his arrival.