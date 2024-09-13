Awaiting the January transfer window, Aston Villa are reportedly set to make another attempt to sign an exciting young attacking midfielder who starred against Lucas Digne last season.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans enjoyed one of the best summers in the Premier League, even after losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus, having welcomed the likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen. The latter has particularly stolen the show so far, scoring twice in three games to ease any blow caused by Luiz's departure. Maatsen, meanwhile, is still battling for a place in Unai Emery's starting side.

Even after the Belgian's arrival, however, Aston Villa could add to their midfield in the January transfer market, perhaps attempting to hand Ollie Watkins as much firepower to work alongside as possible.

Of course, added depth is no bad thing with Champions League football to contend with this season alongside another top four battle in the Premier League, and depth is exactly what one man would provide.

According to Aksam via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are set to make a renewed approach to sign Ernest Muci from Besiktas when the January transfer window opens.

The Villans reportedly held talks to sign the attacking midfielder in the summer before failing to secure his signature. Now, in competition with West Ham United, they could reportedly sign Muci for as little as €15m (£13m) in 2025.

Those in the Midlands will already know all about the quality that the midfielder brings to the table too, with his record standing at three goals in two games against the Villans. Muci especially impressed up against Digne in the Europa Conference League last season, scoring twice in a shock 3-2 victory.

"Superb" Muci can rediscover best form at Aston Villa

Since becoming a star at Legia Warsaw and earning a move to Besiktas as a result, Muci has struggled to find his best form in what may well result in a short stay in Turkey. In desperate need of returning to his standout form, Aston Villa represents the perfect opportunity in what would also come as the ultimate relief for Digne.

The 23-year-old scored just three times for Besiktas last season, which is the same amount that he managed against Aston Villa alone for Legia Warsaw. If a club - be that Villa, West Ham or elsewhere - can get him back to his best, then they'll have an option who can crucially make the difference.

Praised for his "superb" start at his former side in the last campaign by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, it's clear that Muci has the potential to reach the top level and take his Europa Conference League form into Europe's elite competition, but it may just take a move to a club of Aston Villa's stature to produce that form again.