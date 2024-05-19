Aston Villa chiefs are willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal to land one of their summer transfer targets, according to recent reports.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Villa have enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 Premier League campaign under the guidance of Unai Emery. Their Europa Conference League run may have ended in disappointing fashion, but the Midlands outfit have secured a place in the Champions League ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Villa proved during 2023/24 that they can compete with some of Europe's best clubs, taking points off both Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the Champions League is a completely different beast and the Villans are no doubt well aware their squad will need to be improved during the summer if they are to give a good account of themselves in Europe's premier club competition.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain's versatile midfielder Carlos Soler is expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer and is attracting a hive of interest, with Aston Villa said to be holding advanced talks regarding the move.

Elsewhere, Villa have been boosted by the news that Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is open to a return to the Premier League under Emery this summer. The Spaniard has also reportedly "convinced Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi" that Alex Baena would be a good addition to the Midlands outfit, and they will "make an approach" for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, another major summer transfer is seemingly been lined up by Villa as they look to continue their rise under the Spanish tactician.

Aston Villa ready to offer player-plus-cash for "extraordinary" player

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa have set their sights on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher ahead of next season. The 24-year-old has been one of the Blues' most consistent performers in the Premier League this term, scoring five and assisting seven in 36 games.

Gallagher's rise has been labelled as "extraordinary" by former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel: "His development is extraordinary and outstanding. He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace (on loan) and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

"He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season - he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence."

However, despite Mauricio Pochettino wanting to keep him, Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge appears uncertain heading into the summer and Aston Villa are ready to seize the opportunity. According to the aforementioned report, NSWE are "willing" to make an "attractive" offer to secure his services, including the possibility of inserting young striker Jhon Duran into a deal for the Englishman.

In terms of the cash involved in a deal for Gallagher, no fee is mentioned in the report, but he is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.