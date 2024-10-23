Aston Villa are set to offer a new contract to one of their rising stars, as he has interest from two Premier League clubs, according to a new report. Villa’s 2024/25 season just seems to be getting better and better, as they made it three wins from three in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Bologna 2-0 at Villa Park. That, along with their form in the Premier League, is making for an exciting season ahead.

After that game against Bologna, Rio Ferdinand was left impressed by midfielder Youri Tielemans, as he believes he’s gone “to another level” under Unai Emery. The Belgian has been a key player for the Villans this season, and after the match, Ferdinand told Tielemans just how good he's been: “You personally seem to have gone to another level now. I think you are playing at a real high standard, your ball retention; when you are pressed, then you are able to resist that and break the lines.”

Away from Tuesday night’s game, despite the good start to the season, Villa seem to be keeping their options open for potential reinforcements in the New Year. The Midlands side have joined the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. Villa are said to be one of many keeping an eye on the forward, who has been mightily impressive for the Bees this season.

Aston Villa set to make Oliwier Zych decision amid Arsenal interest

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are set to offer a new contract to goalkeeper Oliwier Zych amid interest from Premier League teams. The 20-year-old has been at Villa Park since 2020, when he joined the club’s under-20s on a free transfer after leaving Lubin under-19s.

Zych is yet to make his first team debut for the Premier League side but has been impressing in their under-21s, especially in the EFL Trophy. It is in that competition that teams such as Arsenal and Brighton have taken a closer look at the shot-stopper.

Villa are said to be aware of the interest in the Polish goalkeeper, and given that he is highly regarded, they are keen to tie him down to a new contract. Zych’s current deal expires at the end of this season, but a new and improved contract is set to be offered soon.

Oliwier Zych's Aston Villa under-21s stats Apps 28 Goals conceded 59 Clean sheets 3

Despite not making his first team debut yet, Zych has been named in Emery's squads four times this season, two coming in the Champions League, one in the Premier League and another in the EFL Cup. The goalkeeper is likely going to want some reassurances about his future before he decides to commit to Aston Villa.