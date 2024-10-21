Aston Villa are now set to rival fellow Premier League teams in the race to sign a “brilliant” forward, according to a recent report. The Midlands side were very busy during the summer months, and given recent speculation, it looks as though 2025 could be busy for transfers as well.

Aston Villa transfer news

In the past week or so, Unai Emery’s side have been linked with a handful of players who could be in line for a move to Villa Park. Bologna striker Santiago Castro has emerged on Villa’s radar in recent days, but they are not the only Premier League team interested in the player.

Meanwhile, midfield looks to be an area that Emery and the Villa board are looking to strengthen. The Villans have now joined the race to sign Angel Gomes when he leaves Lille at what looks likely to be at the end of this season, as he nears the end of his contract.

Gomes, who is now a full England international, is not the only playmaker the club is looking at, as Villa also have their eye on Oscar Gloukh but face competition from Newcastle United and Arsenal to sign the Red Bull Salzburg star. The Austrian side is open to selling the player for the right price, which is around 35 million euros, and Gloukh is also interested in a move to the Premier League.

The transfer news doesn’t end there for Villa, as the Midlands side have their eye on a player who is already well familiar with the Premier League.

Aston Villa now tracking a "brilliant" Mbeumo

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo. Mbeumo, who has been labelled as “brilliant” by his manager, Thomas Frank, also has interest from teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United.

All these clubs have been keeping an eye on the star who earns £45,000 a week at Brentford, and now Villa’s recruitment hierarchy, led by Monchi, want to join the fray. The 25-year-old has been with the Bees since August 2019, and his importance has continued to grow and grow as the seasons have gone on.

Mbeumo is really excelling in a Brentford shirt, so much so that FBRef's statistical comparison tool lists Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as fourth on the list of similar forwards to the 25-year-old. Mbeumo has played 209 times for the Bees in his five years at the club, scoring 56 goals and assisting 42.