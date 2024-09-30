Aston Villa are among a handful of teams that interested in signing a promising young star, according to a recent report. The Villans have made another impressive start to a campaign, but they will be disappointed to have thrown away three points on Sunday, as Ipswich Town came back to claim a 2-2 draw. But it continues an impressive start, and they will be looking to build on that as they prepare to face Bayern Munich and Manchester United this week.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands side were very busy during the summer months, as Unai Emery was keen to put together a squad that is able to compete on multiple fronts. But despite the many comings and goings, it seems that the Premier League side are already putting plans in place for January, when the transfer window opens once again.

According to a recent report, Aston Villa are interested in a deal for Alex Baena, who plays for Villareal, a team that Emery used to manage. The 23-year-old broke into the first team during Emery’s reign, and he hasn’t looked back since, impressing a lot this season, so much so that Emery is keen to bring him to England.

As well as looking to sign Baena, Villa are also interested in signing Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig in 2025. Real Madrid are also keen on signing the defender, but Monchi is positioning Villa ahead of the Spanish giants in a deal that could cost £60 million. And while Villa look at potential deals for first team additions like Baena and Lukeba, they are also keeping an eye on a younger talent, who could be one for years to come.

Aston Villa tracking Kofi Shaw from Bristol Rovers

According to journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by Birmingham World, Aston Villa are among the teams keeping an eye on Kofi Shaw of Bristol Rovers. Shaw, who is only 17, has burst onto the scene for the Gas this season, featuring a handful of times for them in various competitions.

The right winger's performances have caught the attention of teams from higher up the football pyramid, with Leeds United and Southampton also keen on the player, as well as Villa, who will have an advantage due to NSWE's previous dealings with his club.

Villa already have a relationship with Rovers, as they sent Lino Sousa to the Memorial Stadium in the summer, and while they may keep their eye on his development, they could also be taking in performances of Shaw in the coming weeks and months. Villa also sent Lamare Bogarde to Rovers to develop and he recently played in the club’s opening Champions League game against Young Boys.

Kofi Shaw's Bristol Rovers stats Apps 4 Goals 1 Assists 0

Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor spoke last month about Shaw and stated that they are still aware of his age and taking their time with him. Taylor said: “We are still conscious that he is still only 17, so you do have to manage him a little bit, and he's running as hard as he possibly can. Now we want to keep him in and around the first team.”