Aston Villa have been revived since the arrival of Unai Emery in October 2022, with the Spaniard handing the squad a new lease of life in terms of their progression and goals for the season ahead.

The former Arsenal manager took the side he inherited from Steven Gerrard from 16th to 7th last term, earning them a place in the Europa Conference League and marking Villa’s first involvement in Europe since 2010.

Strong signs of development on the pitch were reinforced by a successful transfer window, where the club recruited five new faces, as well as breaking their record fee to capture Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal.

As well as new arrivals, the Villans have seen a host of individuals develop under Emery’s guidance, with names such as John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne thriving in the Spaniard’s system.

Another name has continued his development strongly thanks to the 51-year-old’s arrival, seeing his market value shoot up thanks to consistent game time and high performance levels.

How much did Jacob Ramsey cost Aston Villa?

Jacob Ramsey has been a consistent performer since the arrival of Emery, moving from strength to strength following his emergence into the first team under Dean Smith.

The versatile midfielder joined the club at the age of six, and has since advanced through the levels at Bodymoor Heath, where he today finds himself as a player of great importance to Emery’s side.

Back in 2020, the academy graduate was handed his Premier League debut by Smith, coming on as a substitute against Fulham to mark his first minutes in the top-flight.

His full debut came shortly after in a statement fixture, when he played 90 minutes against rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020/21 campaign, a season in which he registered 22 total league appearances.

When Smith was dismissed and replaced by Gerrard, things continued to tick for the Birmingham-born whiz, as he became a favoured player under the manager, making 34 appearances in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

The Englishman’s game turned up a notch thanks to Gerrard’s trust in fielding the youngster ahead of other star names, with his selection being a testament to his charged level of performance.

A strong ball carrier among other notable attributes, Ramsey bolstered his in-game numbers between his breakthrough season and the campaign that followed, averaging 1.15 progressive carries per 90 in 2020/21, which doubled in 2021/22 where he averaged 3.32 per 90, via FBref.

Another element of his game that came on leaps and bounds was his goal contributions, as he scored six and registered one assist under Gerrard in the season before last, making his claim to the starting XI undoubtedly.

What is Jacob Ramsey’s market value now?

At the start of the former Liverpool captain’s reign as manager of Villa in November 2021, Football Transfers noted the midfielder's expected transfer value (xTV) at around £7.8m.

Due to strong progression and consistent minutes in the first team, the England U21 star is now valued by CIES Football Observatory at €60m (£52m), showcasing just how much he has improved his game at his boyhood club.

Why is he worth that much?

Hailed as a “big talent” by scout Jacek Kulig, the midfielder continued to thrive during the transition between Gerrard and Emery as manager, maintaining his place in the squad.

Last season, the 22-year-old secured 35 appearances for Villa, scoring a further six goals and registering an improved seven assists, making him the club’s joint second-highest scorer, on par with Douglas Luiz and the since-departed Danny Ings.

Averaging 1.43 key passes per 90 last term, Ramsey seemed to unlock a further element to his game, acting as the provider, with his assist rate of 0.24 per 90 placing him in the top 5% of midfielders in the Premier League, via FBref.

Emery previously lauded the youngster as “very good” for being able to take on the demands asked of him in his role, adding that the “spirit that he adds” makes him a player of great importance in his side.

The stage was set for the midfielder to continue his encouraging career path this season, however a huge injury blow at the U21 European Championships has seen him miss the beginning of the campaign.

In the quarter-finals of the international tournament, the Villa whiz was forced off due to what was later revealed as a broken metatarsal, forcing him to miss not only the start of the domestic season, but the end of the championships that England went on to win.

Being a boy from Birmingham with huge talent, it’s hoped that the Englishman can pick up where he left off once he is available for contention again, with his ability set to be of great importance to his club going forward.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Villans have seen an academy graduate’s value soar, with Jack Grealish departing Villa Park as a £100m player after concluding the same journey that Ramsey is on.

What’s next for Jacob Ramsey?

While it would be magnificent for both club and player to see Ramsey hit the heights of Grealish, there is a difference between the pair's projected paths at Villa.

At the time of his exit to Manchester City, Villa had just finished 11th in the league, with a feel of the club just coasting around the mid-table area, making his move understandable as he searched for a new challenge.

Emery has injected a different aura to the Midlands, making the project in hand one of exciting promise and a perfect set-up for Ramsey to further his talents and grow into the squad as they continue on their latest journey.

Once he returns from his injury, it’s expected that the Englishman will resume his position in the squad, with added competition introduced this summer in the form of Youri Tielemans, whose presence will only induce an even higher level of performance to ensure game time.

Villa’s academy has once again produced a talent that has the world at his feet, with his market value catapulting from a figure expected of a promising talent, to that of a progressing Premier League star.

Despite leaving on a dim note, the Midlands club have Gerrard to thank for continuing to place his trust in Ramsey, who will no doubt generate the Villans some funds in the future.