Aston Villa have been revolutionised by Unai Emery, who joined the club in October 2022 following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard.

The Englishman had run the squad into a poor run of form, leaving them sat in 16th at the point of his departure, with the former Arsenal boss seen as the ideal figure to take the reins.

Villa’s club hierarchy were right to be inclined to hire the Spaniard, who fired the Villans to a European finish, earning more points in the Premier League in 2023 than every manager but treble-winner Pep Guardiola.

The Midlands club’s rise to form bolstered their outlook going into the summer, as five new faces arrived, representing a new wave of quality to strengthen the squad already on show.

Emery and Monchi shattered Villa’s club-record transfer fee to welcome Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal, however, it wasn’t the first time the Premier League side have sought reinforcements from the German representatives with Leon Bailey arriving not long ago.

How much did Aston Villa sign Leon Bailey for?

Signed by Aston Villa in 2021 from Leverkusen, the Midlands side announced their capture of Leon Bailey, in a deal worth £25m.

At just 23, the lively forward had made a name for himself in Leverkusen after joining the Bundesliga from Belgian outfit Genk, becoming a master of his trade by exploiting his talents on the flank in north-west Germany.

The Jamaican signed on a four-year contract, earning a salary of £5.2m a year which equates to a weekly wage of £100k.

What was the reaction when Bailey signed for Villa?

In signing Bailey, Villa were receiving a player highly skilled on the wing and a menace in the final third.

Described by talent scout Jacek Kulig as being part of a “deadly” combination on the flank with fellow teammate Diaby during their time in Germany, the Jamaica international was tipped to bring Villa fans “entertainment."

That was the prophecy of former footballer and pundit Adrian Clarke who lauded Dean Smith’s capture of Bailey at the time of his arrival, comparing him to Jack Grealish following the Englishman’s departure from his boyhood club that summer.

Grealish was a hugely influential figure at Villa Park, however, Clarke claimed that his sale merged with Bailey’s arrival could hand the squad a “less predictable” advantage, due to the winger’s positive play.

Due to the timing of his signing with reference to the farewell to the Manchester City ace, the then 23-year-old had high expectations before he had even kicked a ball in the Premier League, with the subtle hope that he could fill the Englishman’s boots.

There was fuel behind Clarke’s claims that the £25m man could fill the void left by Grealish, as he arrived with a more prestigious scoring record than the academy graduate left Villa Park with.

In 213 appearances for the Villans, the academy graduate scored 32 goals in all competitions, compared to the new arrival's 39 goals in 156 appearances for Leverkusen alone.

Based on his numbers, it was clear why the Jamaican was so highly thought of and tipped to be the star to fill the gap in Grealish’s absence, however, history hasn’t repeated itself in England quite how it did in Germany for the forward.

Was Bailey worth his price tag?

In his final campaign for Leverkusen, Bailey shone in his ball carrying and contributions to goals in the final third, as communicated by his averages in the 2020/21 Bundesliga season.

As per FBref, the winger averaged 4.71 progressive carries and 3.11 successful take-ons per 90, as well as maintaining an average of 0.38 non-penalty goals per 90.

His level of performance has dropped significantly since joining Villa, as highlighted by his numbers last season, in which he averaged just 0.18 non-penalty goals per 90, along with 3.89 progressive carries and 1.83 successful take-ons, via FBref.

The danger that drew Villa into signing him has been diluted as he continues to struggle to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, with his contribution to goals taking a huge dip along with his in-game averages.

How many goals has Leon Bailey scored?

During his final season in Germany, the former Genk maestro scored nine goals in the league, adding to the 19 he had netted in years prior to take his total to 28 in the Bundesliga.

Leon Bailey league record for Aston Villa & Bayer Leverkusen

Club Season Apps Goals Assists Bayer Leverkusen 2016/17 8 0 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2017/18 30 9 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2018/19 29 5 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2019/20 22 5 3 Bayer Leverkusen 2020/21 30 9 9 Aston Villa 2021/22 18 1 2 Aston Villa 2022/23 33 4 4 Aston Villa 2023/24 TBC 3 1 1

All figures via Transfermarkt

To put into perspective just how little the winger has contributed in comparison, the nine goals scored in the 2020/21 campaign equal the amount he has bagged in all competitions during his 59 appearances in claret and blue so far.

The 26-year-old’s best scoring tally for Villa was the four goals he scored in the Premier League last term, averaging a strike every 496 minutes, via Sofascore.

Has Leon Bailey lived up to expectations?

From a “deadly” talent to an “inconsistent” dud, as described by club legend Gabriel Agbonlahor, the former Villa striker claimed earlier in the summer that the Jamaican is in a “dangerous position” with reference to his future at Villa Park, via Football Insider.

Around the same time as Agbonlahor’s comments, journalist Dean Jones explained to GIVEMESPORT that he would be “surprised” if Bailey was at Villa in the foreseeable future due to his form.

The signing of Diaby reflected a statement of intent relating to the quality of player the Emery wants to build his attack around, leaving question marks over just how long his former teammate will remain in the Midlands.

Next year, the 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Villa, meaning that the club will have a decision whether to offer him an improved deal, or cash in on him to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2025.

Considering the excitement and form that the Jamaican arrived in England with under his belt, his performances ultimately haven’t been translated at Villa Park, with his numbers very replaceable in Emery’s current set-up.

Having started the 2023/24 campaign off with a goal and assist in three appearances, there’s hope that the winger can rediscover the form of his past to strengthen his claim to being an important player going forward in the squad.