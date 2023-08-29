Aston Villa have until 11 pm on Friday night to complete any of their remaining business before the summer transfer window officially slams shut.

Who have Aston Villa signed this summer?

Spanish head coach Unai Emery has bolstered his squad with the additions of Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo so far.

There could be more players added to the group before the deadline passes later this week, though, as they have been linked with a swoop for a new attacker.

It was recently reported that the Villans are interested in a deal to sign winger Ansu Fati from Spanish giants Barcelona, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also in the race for his signature.

The Spain international is reportedly valued at €50m (£43m) by the LaLiga outfit, who are considering a move to sanction his exit before Friday night.

How good is Ansu Fati?

Emery could repeat the club's blinder with Diaby, who has hit the ground running at Villa Park, by securing a deal to sign Fati as he is a proven performer in a major European league and has room to improve further.

The 20-year-old wizard could provide a huge goalscoring threat from the wing and has the versatility to play through the middle as a centre-forward if required.

Since making the breakthrough at Barcelona, the talented youngster, who was described as a "generational player" by manager Xavi, has racked up an impressive 22 goals and seven assists in 32 LaLiga starts, with 80 appearances in total.

Over the last 365 days, Fati ranks within the top 1% of his positional peers in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for non-penalty xG (0.55) per 90. This essentially means that he excels at getting himself into high-quality goalscoring positions on a regular basis, which is backed up by his superb goal-to-start ratio in LaLiga.

The Spanish wizard, who produced four goals and three assists in nine matches for Barcelona's U19 side, is a player who seemingly has the quality to make an instant impact at Villa Park in the same way that Diaby has since his move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Since moving from the Bundesliga, where he racked up 31 goals and 38 assists in 125 matches, the France international has caught the eye for Emery's side.

Diaby has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.63 across his first three Premier League games for Villa as he has produced two goals and one assist, whilst the exciting gem has also created three 'big chances' for his teammates.

No outfield player has averaged a higher Sofascore rating for the club than the former Paris Saint-Germain gem and the prospect of him having more development to go through, at the age of 24, is a scary thought when you consider his already-impressive performances.

Therefore, Villa played a blinder by swooping to sign him from Leverkusen as they managed to bring in a proven forward, who had already showcased his ability to score and create goals in the German top-flight, who also has the potential to be a long-term project.

Fati would come in with a similar profile given his superb record for Barcelona at such a young age, which means that Emery could repeat the Diaby masterclass by sealing his signature this week.