Aston Villa are thought to be plotting a move to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Toney?

Unai Emery has worked wonders with the current Villa squad after taking over back in November and is leading a late push for European football.

However, the club seemingly have one eye on the summer transfer window ahead of the Spaniard’s first full season in charge. The transfer record could be smashed by NSWE, and it seems as if Toney, on £2.93m-a-year with the Bees, is a player of interest in the Midlands.

The England international recently scored in a 1-1 draw with Villa and actually netted his first-ever Premier League goal at Villa Park back in 2021.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Villa and Toney, revealing that those in the Midlands are plotting a raid on Brentford for Toney.

The report states that the 27-year-old is on Villa’s radar and could leave Brentford this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs keen on the forward’s services.

Toney and Watkins in attack?

Ollie Watkins has been Emery’s star man in attack in recent months, scoring 11 Premier League goals in 2023. He has netted 15 times in total this season, whereas Toney, described as a "monster" by Bees reporter Billy Grant, has scored 19 goals in the Premier League during the current campaign.

Both England internationals, Toney has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket with Brentford from €4.5m to a career-high €50m, showing how he appears to be at the peak of his powers. Emery has also gone with two forwards on a number of occasions this season, so the pair could play alongside each other next season.

As per WhoScored, Toney has outperformed Watkins when it comes to match rating and aerial duels won, while also drawing more fouls. Meanwhile, Watkins is dispossessed fewer times and averages fewer unsuccessful touches than Toney, recording a better pass completion rate as well, so who knows, Emery could see the two as an ideal partnership.