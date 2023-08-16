Aston Villa could make another move in the transfer window this summer, with another potential target identified for the Villans.

Unai Emery and Monchi have provided the club with a strong bit of business so far, securing the signings of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans in the bid to bolster the squad.

While it was a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign for the Midlands side, the most damning part leading on from the highs of the break in play were the injuries to both Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings, who will both be out of the foreseeable future.

Emery may be forced to delve back into the window for further reinforcements, with a host of talent linked to the club once more.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

It’s understood that Nicolo Zaniolo is close to completing a loan move to Villa, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Italian will undergo a medical today.

Another name speculated to be of interest to the Villans is Sevilla full-back Marcos Acuna, who could follow Torres in making the move from LaLiga to the Premier League this summer.

According to reports in Spain (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa have had their opening offer for the Argentine ‘flatly rejected’ by Monchi’s former club, with a deal worth a total of €7m (£5.9m) not sufficient for Los Rojiblancos.

What is Marcos Acuna’s playing style?

Described by Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas as being “one of the best wing-backs in the world” during his time at the club, Acuna has a host of experience playing in Europe.

A typical South American full-back, the Sevilla ace is deployable anywhere on the left side, with the ability to play both offensively and defensively with strengths in both areas.

The 31-year-old had one of the highest seasons of his career last year, securing both the World Cup for Argentina and winning the Europa League with Sevilla to cap a memorable 2022/23 campaign.

Now the left-back could be on his way out of Spain, with a move to Villa potentially on the cards in a move that could benefit many currently in Emery’s squad.

A combative player by nature, the defender averaged a mammoth 2.68 tackles per 90 in LaLiga last season, however, his progressive play could make him a favourable addition for new signing Diaby.

The Frenchman is a traditional winger in his play, with the ability to both score and assist from the wide areas.

On the flank, Acuna emerges as a threat in the final third from defence, as highlighted by his numbers last term, where he averaged 1.79 key passes and 3.34 passes into the final third per 90, via FBref.

The £30k-per-week Argentine’s strengths going forward could be fundamental to bolstering Diaby’s game if played on the same flank, with the defender able to support and protect the 24-year-old with the versatility to his game.

As seen frequently in the Premier League, full-backs are used effectively to support the attack through overlapping with the winger, a tactic that Acuna could be deployed to do with or without the ball, suggested by his 2.31 progressive carries per 90 last season.

While the interest is there for the Villans, the club will have to make a revised offer for the 31-year-old if they are to secure his signature this window.